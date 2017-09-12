Mismanaged Student Debt Forgiveness Leads to FedLoan Lawsuit

Massachusetts’ Attorney General Maura Healey has filed an enforcement action against FedLoan Servicing, alleging that the company has mismanaged the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. The failure by both FedLoan Servicing and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), FedLoan Servicing’s parent company, is yet another example of loan servicers harming a program that is otherwise operating without issue.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness was signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, and allows borrowers who work in qualifying employment and make 120 on-time monthly payments to earn student loan forgiveness after ten years of public service. More information about student loans and PSLF can be found here.

FedLoan Servicing was selected by the Department of Education as the sole handler of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program in 2012. As a result, whenever a borrower fills out a voluntary PSLF employment certification form, their loans are transferred to FedLoan Servicing. Unfortunately, FedLoan does not have an excellent track record with borrowers.

The Attorney General is seeking restitution, injunctive relief, civil penalties, and reimbursement of the costs and expenses for FedLoan’s “unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices.” Since FedLoan handles $303 billion in student loans across the country, about one-third of all federal student debt, this case will be important for many borrowers to follow.

If you or anyone you know has faced issues with FedLoan or other loan servicers, there are resources that can help. The CFPB takes complaints, forwards them to the loan company, and works with them to get you a response. Additionally, there is a step-by-step guide from the Department of Education that may help resolves issues with your loans or loan servicer. Finally, if your complaint has not been resolved by your loan servicer, you may contact the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Ombudsman group, a neutral, informal, and confidential resource that can help resolve your loan issues.

If you are interested in ensuring that the White House and Congress don’t eliminate Public Service Loan Forgiveness, take action here.