Over the years, I have become fixated on investigating people accused of committing violent crimes. I usually examine the suspects’ personal social media accounts, searching for clues or explanations as to why such tragedies occur. Collectively speaking, could something have been done to stop these crimes from happening? I am usually left with more questions than answers, but this was not the case earlier today when police named Cosmo DiNardo a murder suspect in the much-publicized case of the four missing teens in Pennsylvania.

I immediately noticed that DiNardo seems to exemplify a very privileged suburban kid. His personal Facebook is filled with photos of him boating and fishing, and there is even an image of him and his friends posing on the roof of a mansion. It should come as no surprise that DiNardo initially got out of jail after his father paid his bail. District Judge Maggie Snow called DiNardo a “grave risk” and set cash bail at $5 million following a contentious hearing. Snow said the bail was the highest she has ever set. DiNardo’s father has posted $100,000 to the county and his son was freed before DiNardo confessed to his lawyers that he killed the four missing Pennsylvania men earlier tonight.

Cosmo DiNardo lives in Bucks County, one of the wealthiest in the state, which is being described as a picturesque county. The racial makeup of the county is nearly 90% white, according to the latest U.S. census.

Even more interesting, I came across a 5-star review left by DiNardo for a taxidermist in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, noting that DiNardo allegedly bought several “dogs off him.” DiNardo went on to proclaim that the taxidermist “did my work from Africa”—meaning DiNardo is one of those rich kids who likes to travel to Africa to hunt big game animals and pose with them (similar to Donald Trump Jr.). Indeed, this is a hobby that seems to be a growing social trend among the most affluent and powerful white men in America.

Facebook Facebook Public review

I have always been suspicious of people who engage in African safari hunts—and especially of people who randomly collect stuffed canines as a hobby. As sordid as these details might be, they are not nearly as frightening as watching white privilege unfold inside an American court room. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen and that justice is served.