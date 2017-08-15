Missing Woman Survived On Berries, Puddle Water For A Month: Rescuer

A 25-year-old woman reportedly found naked alongside a rural Alabama road on Saturday is recovering after spending nearly a month missing in a densely wooded area, authorities said.

Lisa Theris said she survived on berries, mushrooms and water from creeks and puddles during her time in woods near Union Springs, Alabama, about 65 miles southeast of Montgomery, reported NBC News, citing her rescuer, Judy Garner.

“I don’t think she could have made it much longer,” Garner said of Theris after finding the Louisville, Alabama, woman after finding her on the side of a Bullock County highway.

“I started shaking. I was crying, I was scared, and I didn’t know what to do,” Garner told NBC of her own reaction. “So I went over to her and asked her if she would stay there while I get water out of my van. She stayed, and I called 911 and told them I had found a girl on the road.”

Theris’ father had reported her missing on July 23, telling police that the last contact he had with his daughter was by phone on July 18, authorities said.

Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers said Theris was last seen with two men suspected of burglarizing a hunting camp in Midway. That incident, which resulted in $40,000 worth of goods being stolen, occurred on the morning of July 19, the Troy Messanger reported.

Local authorities say Theris didn’t know of the burglary plan until it was being carried out. She didn’t want any part of the crime and took off, TV station WSFA previously reported, citing the local authorities.

“She ran into the wooded area at night,” Rodgers told the NBC affiliate based in Montgomery, Alabama.

It’s remains unclear what happened to her after that. “In the days to come, we’ll get some answers,” Sgt. Chad Faulkner of the sheriffs office said at a press conference.

Theris’ brother, Will Theris, shared a photo of his sister on Facebook Sunday. It shows her with matted hair and with a scratched and noticeably tan face, but smiling.

“28 days stranded out in the wilderness and Lisa is still standing,” he captioned his photo. “Strongest person I know.”