MisterWives Turn a Hot Summer Nightmare Into a Tour Dream Date in Denver

Maybe Mandy Lee, the spirited singer-songwriter and lead vocalist of MisterWives, figured the timing was right to let a pumped-up packed house in on a little secret.

MisterWives, the New York-based rock-pop sextet, was at the Ogden Theatre in Denver on July 1. It was the final stop on this leg of the Band Camp ’17 tour in support of Connect the Dots, their shake-and-breakthrough album that was released on May 19.

The friendly fire that flickered off the supportive and youthful crowd only made Lee and her five colorful bandmates — Etienne Bowler (drums), William Hehir (bass), Marc Campbell (guitar), Jesse Blum (keys, trumpet, accordion) and Mike Murphy (saxophone) — feel closer to the flames of fandom.

Perhaps it was an ironic twist for Lee to proceed with her startling revelation following back-to-back renditions of the potent “Revolution” and the soulful “Only Human,” two of the best songs from the new album that are among six of her individual compositions.

“I was freaking out about this show because I’m not feeling very well,” Lee said, not pausing to hear what sounded like jaws dropping to the floor. “And then we all had a nightmare that this show went horribly wrong; every single one of us, including James, our sound guy, we all had a bad dream about the show. But thank you so much for turning this totally around and making me feel …”

The thunderous ovation drowned out the rest of Lee’s sincere sentiment. But a kind of hush soon fell over the respectful crowd as Lee segued beautifully into the opening lines of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” first reminding everyone in attendance that “the sky’s the limit.”

Bursts of cheers during Lee’s deliverance signified a Mile High approval, proving there wasn’t a rolling-eyes cynic in the bunch.

The last time I heard a crowd at a sold-out Ogden receive a band so enthusiastically was when the Pretty Reckless, led by totally in control frontwoman Taylor Momsen, gave a commanding performance in November.

MisterWives members include Mandy Lee (left), Etienne Bowler (back), Marc Campbell (middle) and William Hehir.

Lee, who formed this dream team of MisterWives (a clever derivative of the term “Sister Wives" that referred to a polygamist family) in late 2012 after beginning a collaboration with Bowler and Hehir, had this audience in the palm of her hands, too. But the merrymakers at this 16-and-over show were primed to get the party started early, standing in an unusually long line that crossed the street along Colfax Avenue before the doors opened at 7 p.m.

The audience was so receptive that it brought tears to the eyes of opening act Caitlin Marie Bell, who performed with an electric guitar but without her Bell the Band bandmates. She got emotional again when each MisterWives member came onstage for a show of love and support a couple of songs into her brief set.

Following the Greeting Committee’s lively performance, which was boosted by an appearance from MisterWives’ horn section, the crowd even sang along to the headliner’s pre-set playlist that included Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy,” the Darkness’ “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” My Chemical Romance’s “Teenagers” and the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.”

A throng in revelry soaked up MisterWives’ creative message of positivity as much as Lee’s health report, especially after witnessing the bundle of energy transform into a whirling, twirling dervish for most of the 15-song, 75-minute set that included 10 selections off Connect the Dots, co-produced by Bowler and Butch Walker.

Though she also admitted early on that “I’m so hoarse,” Lee’s power of positive thinking most have spread to her vocal chords because she unleashed a pretty polished set of pipes.

If she wasn’t feeling well then, while springing across both sides of the stage to shake hands with fans, interacting with her band, speed rapping (while rallying against the “Machine”), beating the drum (on encore closer “Our Own House,” the title track of their 2015 debut album for Photo Finish Records) or forcefully finishing off songs such as “Band Camp” and “Oh Love,” imagine what Lee can accomplish when she’s 100 percent fit.

With long, curly red locks and a silver jacket complementing her matching sneakers (and pink socks), Lee looked perfectly suited to run an exercise class, though the fishnet stockings suggested otherwise.

About a week before celebrating her 25th birthday, she wanted to make the mind and body feel glad all over. The rhythmic clap-alongs and boisterous sing-alongs beginning with the infectious “Chasing This” and “Coloring Outside the Lines” were enormous endorsements almost as valuable as a gold record.

By also interspersing inspirational thoughts during brief breaks as MisterWives stormed through a set that included eight Connect the Dots songs among the first 10, Lee helped keep the venue, filled to its maximum 1,600 standing-room-only capacity, rocking with shiny, happy people.

There’s probably another reason Lee was showing off her pearly whites in Denver, which to honor her appearance should have changed its nickname to the Smile High City. It’s no secret that Lee’s “Drummer Boy” (that asks the lyrical magic question “What did I do to deserve you?”) is “one of my favorites for my favorite,” from Connect the Dots, which she revealed on Instagram. It’s also her love tap to Bowler, the man she plans to marry.

Their sweet January photo on her Instagram account comes with the caption, “YES YES YES till the end of this life and the next with the man who makes everyday better than any dream I could ever imagine. Can't wait to be this mister's wife.”

Such an expression of happiness should be applauded, too, but instead of flaunting her relationship in a huge public forum like the Ogden, she was thinking of others not quite as fortunate.

Moments after asking that magic question one last time, Lee said, “I would like to remind you all that no matter what anybody in here is going through, you are not alone. And that is the beauty of music. It connects each and every single one of us to each other. And in that we become an unstoppable force that can conquer anything and everything this life has to throw us.”

Setting off a warm, nostalgic glow, the Band Camp stage felt like the only place to be on a hot summer night, particularly when Lee sat on the stoop-like drum kit riser next to Blum with his accordion. An illuminated campfire with orange, yellow and green hues proved to be a smoldering set piece — even if the toasted marshmallows were missing.

Maybe MisterWives can include those when the tour resumes at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 21. On this night, Lee basically challenged other scheduled tour stops by saying, “We knew this was going to be the biggest show of Band Camp but we didn’t know it was going to be our favorite show of Band Camp!”

Perhaps a fall session will change that but these summer memories burning into the subconscious will be hard to extinguish. After touring earlier this year with Panic! At The Disco, and previously earning valuable experience at major festivals like Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and the Hangout, Lee and MisterWives are entering the exclusive Electric Ladyland territory once occupied by Gwen Stefani and No Doubt.

A rock-pop outfit with such exuberance and explosiveness that just recently upgraded from the smaller Bluebird Theater in Denver only needs more material and a little grooming before it begins headlining major outdoor venues like 17,000-capacity Fiddler’s Green, where I saw No Doubt perform in 2009.

“I believe in the power of music, it strengthens us and it unites us and in that we must always, always lift each other up,” Lee said convincingly during her intro to “Oh Love,” one of the last Connect the Dots tunes of the night before a three-song encore that began with “Kings and Queens,” the first number they released as a band. “And in the spirit of that notion, I’d really love for us to sing this next song as one.”

All for one and one for all, MisterWives has set the stage. It’s only a matter of time before they reach the next level. Especially with Lee leading the way …

The dream has only just begun.

Concert photos by Michael Bialas. See more of Caitlin Marie Bell and MisterWives at the Ogden Theatre in Denver.

MisterWives, Ogden Theatre in Denver, July 1, 2017:

1. “Chasing This”

2. “Coloring Outside the Lines”

3. “Drummer Boy”

4. “Vagabond”/“Same Drugs”

5. “Out of Tune Piano”

6. “Revolution”

7. “Only Human”

8. “Band Camp”

9. “Machine”

10. “Reflections”

11. “Oh Love”

12. “Let the Light In”

Encore