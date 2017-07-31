Misty Copeland is a modern muse, and we don’t just mean in the dancing sense.

After teasing out on-point(e) imagery over the past few days, Estée Lauder announced Monday that the groundbreaking dancer, who became American Ballet Theatre’s first black principal ballerina in 2015, is their newest “Modern Muse.”

Named after Estée Lauder’s fragrance Modern Muse, the Modern Muse campaigns grew out of what the fragrance is meant to represent.

“When Estée Lauder launched the Modern Muse fragrance in 2013, we embraced the idea of women as muses, living life on their own terms, achieving great things and inspiring everyone around them,” Stephane de La Faverie, global brand president, said in a release.

A post shared by Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

In a video accompanying the announcement, Copeland explained the ways she hopes her story has had an impact on other women.

“I’ve pushed boundaries, challenged the status quo,” she said. “I can only hope that my life inspires other women to change the world in their own way.”

In an accompanying interview, the brand described the women who can count themselves as modern muses with having the same qualities as the fragrance itself.

A post shared by Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

“She’s confident and independent, soft and strong, feminine yet dynamic. Stylish and original, she inspires everyone she meets ― without saying a word,” it read.

Yeah, we’d say Copeland fits that bill pretty perfectly.