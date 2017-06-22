Police Haul Off Protesters, Some With Disabilities, From Mitch McConnell's Office

Capitol Police forcibly removed protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Thursday, with at least one photo showing drops of blood on the hallway floor.

The crowd was protesting the health care bill that Senate Republicans had written in secret at McConnell’s direction. Judging by photos and video from reporters, the senator’s staffers didn’t appreciate their presence.

Police reportedly arrested more than 20 protesters, many of whom were in wheelchairs and on respirators.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images US Capitol Police arrest a protestor against the Senate Republican's draft healthcare bill outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday.

Mark Wilson via Getty Images Members of a group with disabilities were protesting the proposed GOP health care plan that was unveiled today.

Bloomberg via Getty Images A demonstrator protesting cuts to Medicaid is carried away.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters A protester is escorted by police.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Mark Wilson via Getty Images

Mark Wilson via Getty Images

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

There was just a custodian near the protesters cleaning something off he floor. He told me it was blood. — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017

Capitol Police are physically removing protesters who are staging a "die-in" in front of McConnell's office pic.twitter.com/8BU0dW63VI — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017

Cheering as this woman is put into the Capitol Police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/vQrEt7nuDs — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) June 22, 2017

A draft of the health care bill, released this morning, shows Republicans intend to dramatically cut back on Medicaid and other safety nets, then funnel that money to the richest Americans.