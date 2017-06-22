POLITICS
Police Haul Off Protesters, Some With Disabilities, From Mitch McConnell's Office

Photos show drops of blood on the floor from opponents of GOP's health care repeal

By Ryan Grenoble

Capitol Police forcibly removed protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Thursday, with at least one photo showing drops of blood on the hallway floor.

The crowd was protesting the health care bill that Senate Republicans had written in secret at McConnell’s direction. Judging by photos and video from reporters, the senator’s staffers didn’t appreciate their presence.

Police reportedly arrested more than 20 protesters, many of whom were in wheelchairs and on respirators.

    US Capitol Police arrest a protestor against the Senate Republican's draft healthcare bill outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday. 
    Members of a group with disabilities were protesting the proposed GOP health care plan that was unveiled today.
    A demonstrator protesting cuts to Medicaid is carried away. 
    A protester is escorted by police.
A draft of the health care bill, released this morning, shows Republicans intend to dramatically cut back on Medicaid and other safety nets, then funnel that money to the richest Americans.

This story has been updated to note the number of arrests.

