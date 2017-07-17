Mitch McConnell Says Senate Will Vote To Repeal Obamacare And Replace It Later

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to declare defeat over his efforts to pass the Senate’s controversial health care bill and said Monday night that the chamber will instead vote to repeal Obamacare and then replace it later.

“Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” McConnell said in a statement. He continued to say the Senate would take up an earlier House bill and vote for “a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered healthcare system.”

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017

The announcement came just hours after Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) said they would not vote for a “motion to proceed” on the Senate’s bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, joining Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Republicans could lose only two votes if the bill had any hope of passing. More than a half-dozen other Republican senators had also expressed “serious concerns” over the legislation.

Responding to the news of the Senate bill’s demise, Trump on Monday called on Republicans to vote for an outright repeal of Obamacare, urging lawmakers to “start from a clean slate” while noting that he believed Democrats would “join in.”

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Any proposals for a “clean repeal” of the Affordable Care Act have been unpopular in both parties, and it would take 60 votes in the Senate for an outright repeal. Republicans in that chamber hold a 52-seat majority.