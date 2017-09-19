Mitch, You Should've Been Careful What You Asked For

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is known as a smooth political operator, more interested in the arcane rules governing the working of the Senate than in the ideological substance behind individual pieces of legislation. McConnell’s reputation as a master of the legislative process is so large that it was a shock to many — including, presumably, President Donald Trump — that he proved so incompetent in ushering a repeal and replacement of Obamacare through the upper chamber.

Regardless of that failure, it remains true that McConnell’s reputation as a long-standing member of the Senate rests more on his skill as a politician than in his beliefs. Many senators become associated with one issue or another: Elizabeth Warren with consumer protection and John McCain with a robust foreign policy and a strong military, come to mind. But, not McConnell, except in one area: Opposition to campaign finance reform.

McConnell has long maintained that limits on campaign spending, by individuals or corporations, amount to restrictions on free speech and, thus, are a violation of First Amendment guarantees. In 2003, McConnell lent his name to a lawsuit (McConnell v. Federal Election Commission) in which the Supreme Court upheld the McCain-Feingold Act banning certain types of campaign donations.

McCain-Feingold subsequently was overturned by the Supreme Court in its 2010 ruling in the Citizens United case, which led to the creation of super PACS, political organizations entitled to raise unlimited amounts of undisclosed “dark” money. When Democrats tried, two years later, to require corporations and unions to disclose their spending on political advertising, McConnell responded, in a speech before the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, “Government-compelled disclosure of contributions… is far more dangerous than its proponents are willing to admit.” Disclosure, he went on to say, “is nothing less than an effort by the government itself to expose its critics to harassment and intimidation, either by government authorities or through third-party allies.”

Now, it could be argued that Mitch McConnell, a Republican, dislikes limits on campaign spending because Republicans — as the party of the wealthy — benefit more than Democrats from big money in politics. That proposition may or may not be true, but let us give McConnell the benefit of the doubt and concede that on campaign finance reform, at least, he holds principled convictions. Let us also, for the sake of argument, overlook the corrupting influence of money in politics, a problem ignored by McConnell and his allies, including a majority on the Supreme Court. The legal system has tended to view corruption as an exchange of cash for a vote, what can be called “quid pro quo corruption,” ignoring the influence on policy of large sums of money coming from one source, or a few sources, with a specific ideological perspective and the possibility that money enables the use of public office for private ends and enrichment (viz., President Trump and the emoluments clause).

Regardless of the sincerity of McConnell’s convictions, what is most interesting in 2017, a year or so before the mid-term elections that will determine control of Congress, is the possible result of McConnell’s opposition to campaign finance reform. In an instance of “be careful what you ask for, because you might get it,” McConnell may be on the cusp of losing his position as Senate majority leader because of unlimited campaign spending or find that being majority leader does not amount to controlling the Senate.

For a variety of reasons — mostly stemming from the fractious nature of Republican politics and the divisive influence of Donald Trump — establishment Republicans, McConnell’s kind of Republicans, are under attack. In Alabama, Luther Strange, appointed to the Senate when Jeff Sessions became attorney general, is in danger of being defeated by Roy Moore, a very untraditional Republican politician, in a runoff election on September 26. As the elected chief of the Alabama Supreme Court, Moore gained fame for twice defying court orders to remove a statue of the Ten Commandments from a public space and refusing to allow same-sex marriages. Strange is the choice of the Republican establishment, including McConnell and, officially, Trump, but polls show Moore in the lead. McConnell is too astute not to know that Moore would not be a contented member of the Republican caucus in the Senate.

The prospects are worse for McConnell in a number of Senate races next year. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, a vocal critic of President Trump, is being challenged by former state senator Kelli Ward, a far right-winger who already has received $300,000 from the wealthy Mercer family. The Mercers also have contributed $50,000 to an archconservative in Mississippi who may challenge incumbent Senator Roger Wicker.

Republican incumbents in the Senate (and the House, too) who are loyal to McConnell (and Speaker Paul Ryan) face the potential of well-financed primary campaigns. While any Republican is likely to win in Alabama and Mississippi, the changing demographics and politics of Arizona endanger the chances of a far-right candidate who wins in a bruising primary battle. Remember the fate of far-right Republicans like Todd Akin in Missouri, Richard Murdock in Indiana, and Christine O’Donnell in Delaware, all of whom defeated more centrist primary opponents only to lose winnable seats in the general elections.