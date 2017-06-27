Mitchell Chester, A Champion For Public Education

The untimely passing of Massachusetts Commissioner for Elementary Education Mitchell Chester will give many of us in the state, and beyond, an occasion to reflect on the legacy of this generous steward of public education. As I extend condolences to his family and friends, I reflect on Commissioner Chester’s qualities as a leader.

I first met him in 2009 while serving on a subcommittee examining the proficiency gap in Massachusetts for English Language Learners. In his participation in these meetings Commissioner Chester’s conveyed a pressing urgency to understanding the causes of those gaps so they could be addressed. In the years since I would have more opportunities to appreciate his effective stewardship of public education on behalf of strengthening and deepening our democracy. A few years ago, at a joint session of the Boards of Elementary and Secondary Education and of Higher Education, Commissioner Chester made an articulate and effective presentation of the need to expand our high school graduation requirements , reflected in the definition of college and career readiness, to include the competencies necessary to participate in a democratic society. In that presentation, and in subsequent conversations, I came to appreciate that Mitchell’s leadership was grounded on a deep ethical commitment to democratic values, and in a clear understanding of the role that public schools played in translating those values into real opportunities for all students.

He was gifted with a curiosity that made him a lifelong learner, a man with the courage to change his mind and to learn from experience and from the experiences of others. I appreciated his interest in lessons that could be learned from other countries and jurisdictions, and his generosity in always finding time to speak to various education delegations from other countries that visited Massachusetts to learn about the State’s efforts to improve our public schools. In that simple act of kindness, our commissioner demonstrated a form of global citizenship and an understanding that the advancement of public education is a shared enterprise that can bring humanity together. So committed was he to learning from others and with others, that he engaged the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development in assessing the knowledge and skills of Massachusetts youth, in ways that would help us compare the performance with that of other countries and regions. Massachusetts was one of only two US states who participated in such a study with a sufficiently large sample of schools to enable comparing the students in the state to those in other countries and regions. Such participation allowed us to know that if Massachusetts were a country, the knowledge and skills of our students would place them among the top ten countries in the world, a finding Commissioner Chester was proud to cite, while reminding educators in the state that we should not rest until every child in the Commonwealth received a world class education.

Mitchell Chester understood that education leadership requires the recognition and inclusion of the many groups that share an interest in how to educate the young. Last summer, as he opened a convening of education organizations which had responded to a call for innovative designs to assess student and school performance, he reflected on the important role of ordinary citizens and organizations in civil society had to helping educational institutions advance their democratic goals.

Admiring as I am of our Commissioner’s accomplishments as a leader of public education in the State, and appreciate as I am of his legacy, it is his genuine interest in our students and teachers that most stands out as I remember him. On one occasion I mentioned to him how effective I had found the work of a particular science teacher in the public school my sons attended. A few months later, one of my sons texted me a picture of the Commissioner visiting his school, where he had taken the time to meet that teacher and observe her teaching. Later that evening my son described an engaging conversation in which the Commissioner had invited a group of students to discuss what they were learning and most enjoying about their school, as well as their views of the ways in which schools could be improved.

Massachusetts has lost an effective leader of our public schools. The dedication and commitment with which Mitchell Chester worked all his life to help public schools educate all students are exemplary of the essential leadership to sustain these institutions which are the heart and the future of our democracy. Thanks for your good leadership Mitchell, you will be missed.