Mixtape: RETRO – nine1 + Brandy / I LOVE NYC Visual

Crediting his mom for his diversity in music. Retro presents his music in a deliverable way that is made for those in tune with more than just a beat, but the track as a whole. While taking a diverse approach to his tracks, he takes the listener on a journey of understanding, enjoyment, and pure mood-rocking music. Defining his music in one word, “Immortal,” Retro is making music that will live on forever. More than just a rapper, he executes a poetic approach to his music. Allowing his reality and surroundings to flow through his words.