Mixtape: RETRO – nine1 + Brandy / I LOVE NYC Visual

RETRO releases his highly anticipated mixtape titled "nine1" and his 2nd visual from the tape for both records Brandy / I LOVE NYC. Following his G Like audio/visual release, RETRO's buzz has grown at an accelerated pace.
Crediting his mom for his diversity in music. Retro presents his music in a deliverable way that is made for those in tune with more than just a beat, but the track as a whole. While taking a diverse approach to his tracks, he takes the listener on a journey of understanding, enjoyment, and pure mood-rocking music. Defining his music in one word, “Immortal,” Retro is making music that will live on forever. More than just a rapper, he executes a poetic approach to his music. Allowing his reality and surroundings to flow through his words.
As the CEO of Nine 1, Retro is in control of his career with an amazing team behind him. Ensuring that his reach is organic, progressive, and effective; he is knocking down barriers and letting the industry know that he is here to stay. Check out the tape and visual below.
Take a listen: https://soundcloud.com/retrostarkey/sets/nine1
The Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ_5PMTM24E
