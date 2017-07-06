MMA Fighter Shot To Death At Florida Home

A mixed martial arts fighter is dead after a home invasion and shooting this week in southeast Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, three suspects entered the home of 25-year-old Aaron Rajman in unincorporated Boca Raton on Monday night. Rajman was fatally shot after a struggle inside the home, police said.

Rajman was a well-liked 145-pound featherweight MMA fighter and Orthodox Jew who was known as “The Matzoh Brawler.” Rajman reportedly earned the nickname because he was known to wear a yarmulke to the ring.

The Panama City News Herald reported Rajman was one of a small handful of Orthodox Jews to compete in mixed martial arts.

A post shared by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Friends say he didn’t deserve this.

“Aaron was such an amazing young man and it saddens me so much that his time here with us ended so suddenly,” Michael Cathorall wrote on Facebook.

“Anyone who knew Aaron Rajman, knew him in many ways – the fighter, the friend, the brother, nephew, uncle and much more,” reads the description of a GoFundMe page established to help raise money for Rajman’s funeral expenses.

As of Thursday morning, more than $20,000 had been raised.

Rajman’s neighbor, Luciana Silva, told WPEC-TV her children interacted with him in the street earlier Monday night and that he’d wished everyone a happy Fourth of July. She said her children we’re playing in front of his house just prior to the shooting.

“That’s scary,” Silva said. “That’s just really scary.”

No description of the suspects was available Thursday. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told HuffPost investigators are still piecing together what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.