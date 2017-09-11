Mnimum Wage, Minimizing Economy

Editor’s Note: This article was co-authored with Jared Shields.

Late last month, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed economically destructive legislation that would have hiked the state minimum wage to $15 per hour from $8.25 by 2022—a tie for highest in the nation. Despite the rich economic history of cities like Chicago, the state of Illinois has lagged as an economic powerhouse in the 21st century. And the erosion of opportunity is certainly correlated with heightened rates of crime and poverty across swaths of Chicago. Effectively pricing even more people out of the jobs market threatens to worsen the problem. After all, for those with less education or work experience, lower paying jobs represent the first rungs on the opportunity ladder. Preventing these individuals from offering their services at a reasonable rate keeps them out of the jobs market and thus unable to gain the requisite skills to earn higher future wages.

Forcing this misguided policy on top of the historic tax increases passed during this year’s session would have further cemented the dismal economic outlook in Illinois. The most recent Rich States, Poor States ALEC-Laffer Economic Competitiveness Index rates Illinois at 44th in outlook for 2017. Compare that to neighboring Indiana in 2nd place. Being a forced-union state, levying the 19th highest top marginal corporate income tax rate and the 8th highest property tax in the nation are among the chief drags on the state’s economic prospects. The minimum wage increase could have pushed Illinois even further down to 46th in economic outlook.

Politicians too often disregard economic reality in attempt to advance their political standing. When the minimum wage is raised, those people presently earning less than the new minimum wage earn more so long as they remain employed and continue to work sufficient hours. Unfortunately, these limited benefits are often outweighed by relatively fewer opportunities with less education and skills, potential layoffs, potentially fewer available hours, and even increases in consumer prices due to elevated labor costs. A recent study examining the impact of a similar minimum wage hike in Seattle (from $11 to $13 an hour in 2016) estimates that low-wage workers ended up losing $125 per month each in income thanks to the loss of jobs and available hours following the increase.