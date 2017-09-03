Treasury Secretary Says Harvey Aid Should Be Tied To Raising U.S. Debt Limit

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday he and President Donald Trump believe that raising the U.S. debt limit, which Congress must do within the next few weeks to avoid defaulting on its bills, should be tied to disaster relief funding for Hurricane Harvey.

“Without raising the debt limit I’m not comfortable that we’d get the money we’d need this month to Texas” for the recovery efforts, Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.”

NEW: Sec Mnuchin tells Chris Wallace on @FoxNewsSunday that if the debt limit isn't raised, it will interfere w/ the #Harvey relief effort. pic.twitter.com/EfxtOowH8C — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 3, 2017

The White House has requested almost $8 billion in initial funding as a down payment in aid for areas ravaged by the storm. Linking that request to legislation that would increase the nation’s borrowing limit would make it politically difficult for deficit-wary Republicans in Congress to oppose such a bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) have promised to “act quickly” on the administration’s request for Harvey aid funding when Congress reconvenes on Tuesday from its summer break, but they have not said how they plan to do so.

“As families & communities begin long recovery from Hurricane Harvey, House will act quickly on @POTUS request for emergency relief funding,” Ryan wrote on Twitter on Saturday.