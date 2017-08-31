Mnuchin Brushes Aside Questions About Whether Harriet Tubman Will Appear On $20 Bill

WASHINGTON ― Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday declined to support the idea of replacing former President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill with anti-slavery icon Harriet Tubman.

“Ultimately, we’ll be looking at this issue,” Mnuchin said during an interview on CNBC. “It’s not something that I’m focused on at the moment.”

Mnuchin said “the number one issue” the Treasury Department is concerned with are efforts to prevent the counterfeiting of U.S. currency, adding that any potential changes to denominations are “primarily related” to security concerns.

Asked about the cultural significance of persons who appear on U.S. notes, Mnuchin demurred once more.

“This is something we’ll consider,” he said. “Right now we have a lot more important issues to focus on.”

Jack Lew, who served as Treasury secretary under former President Barack Obama’s administration, announced the planned change to the $20 bill in April 2016. He said the back of the bill would feature an image of the White House as well as an image of Jackson, the nation’s seventh president.

Lew also announced the movement to give women the right to vote would be featured on the back of the $10 bill, and that the designs of the new bills would be revealed by 2020, marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

During the campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump called the move to replace Jackson on the $20 bill “pure political correctness.”

“I think Harriet Tubman is fantastic, but I would love to leave Andrew Jackson or see if we can maybe come up with another denomination,” he said.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) responded on Twitter, urging Mnuchin “to commit to this popular effort that has bipartisan support.”