We are big fans of Moana in my house. I mean, what’s not to love? And her signature song How Far I’ll Go was just made to be a mom parody. The longing, the yearning ... these are all feelings moms have. But instead of dreaming of conquering the ocean, we just long to pee alone and sneak our chocolate without being caught. So enjoy my Moana "How Far I'll Go" Mom Parody! And make sure to share and subscribe to MyLifeSuckers YouTube channel for more funny videos for moms and kids! Watch the bloopers for a little glimpse behind-the-scenes. Spoiler alert—I get hit in the face with a football. OUCH!