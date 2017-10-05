In a welcome breath of fresh air, Vogue Italia is turning the spotlight toward women over 60 for its “Timeless Issue.”

Lauren Hutton is the magazine’s gorgeous October cover star, gracing three separate covers.

At 73 years and 11 months, she’s the oldest woman to ever grace the cover of any edition of Vogue. Tina Turner previously held the record at 73 years and 4 months, according to Women’s Wear Daily, and ― surprise, surprise ― Vogue Italia conceded that men older than 73 have indeed been cover stars before.

While it seems silly that a magazine should be lauded for acknowledging that women over 60 are people, fashion is a notoriously exclusive industry. In Hutton’s accompanying Vogue Italia interview, she talks about thinking her career was over when she hit 40.

“When I was 47 I returned to modeling and I asked that my photos shouldn’t be retouched,” she said. “Women stopped me on the street and told me that for a long time they felt ignored and invisible and seeing me in magazines made them feel that they weren’t invisible anymore.”

And while Hutton has been modeling for decades, she said she’s “never felt prouder in [her] life” after landing this particular Vogue cover.

“I’ve had a record, 27 covers of American Vogue, and I’ve had 13 other Vogue covers, but this is the most important I have ever done, the one that has made me feel most useful,” Hutton said. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while, but it took Vogue Italia’s courage to make it true.”

She added, “This is a cover that can change society, because it shows a woman who is vibrant, attractive, who still laughs, and who for the first time is a woman my age.”

