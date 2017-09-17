Model Preview: These three greatest girls worked their way to the top 50 list

I have watched models some of who just looks exotic and beautiful. It is not only beauty that counts for one to be considered a model, but also the style and the brains. Some very beautiful or handsome models will undergo an interviewing panel and are not able to express themselves well. Others are just fantastic.

Becoming a Top Model

Some of the models on top of the rank have actually reached the top of the list. You will commonly find them listed in the Supers, the Legends, and the Icons lists. They will appear in the Top 50 list-Belo before reaching appearing on that list. The field has become very competitive with so many cool girls on the trail to get their names on the top lists. A model to get to all these lists needs to:

Do vigorous campaigns and get lucrative contracts that are a determinant factor. Girls that appear on the top 50 worked their way through all the ranks and finally got a noticed favorably by the photographers, casting directors and designers alike.

They have to get prestigious coverage’s, continuous and consistent top ranking editorials and the best campaign bookings that set them well apart from the crowd.

The following review covers some of three greatest girls who have worked their way to the top 50 list, and some are on their way to the top hierarchy.

1. Amanda Murphy: The beautiful girl is on top of the list. She has been spotted by the professional and iconic photographer Meisel. He has given her a big boost with coverage on the Vogue-Italia covers and with Prada campaigns. This Chicago girl has also been noticed by many such as American Vogue and also done campaigns for Bottega, Celine, and Ferragamo. Some of her latest campaigns include.

Prada-365F/W-2017 Campaign Film (Prada)

Prada 365-365F/W-2017-Part two: Denouement (Prada)

A City of -Women F/W-17 (Prada)

2. Amilna Estevao: A cat walk beauty queen from Angola is a consistent, beautify and stylish model. Done campaigns for Tom Ford, Mac, and Express, Yves Saint-Laurent Beauty. She is a multi-tasked campaigner. Some of latest top of the range campaigns include.

Tom Ford –Spring and Summer-2017

MAC Metallic-Lips (MAC)

MAC Color-Rocker 9MAC

Karlie Kloss-x Express 2017-Films (Express)

Yves Saint-Laurent Beauty- Spring 2017

3. Adwoa Aboah: What a girl. She is a British girl from Ghana who a sisterhood entity known as Gurls Talk that has done wonders inspiring girls all over the world. The past twelve months have seen her on a steep rise. With her beautiful and fiery curls, she stands far apart from others. Campaigns and covers include.

Campaigns

H and M-Fall 2017 (Hand M) Miu Miu-F/W 2017 Dior F/W-2017

Alexander Wang-S/S 2017-Part 11

Covers

Love Magazine- 17.5 Covers I-Vogue Magazine-March 2