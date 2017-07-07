Modi And Netanyahu-The New Strategic Duo

Narendra Modi, the great reformer of India and Benjamin Netanyahu, the PM of Israel, showed the world once again how sometimes cliches can be so true-a picture is worth a thousand words-perhaps even more, when one looks closely at the two leaders standing barefoot in the Mediterranean coast, discussing how to use desalinated water for the benefit of India’s hundreds of million rural villagers. Here is what a true discussion between leaders should be-how to advance the quality of life of their people. So trivial, so out of touch with the type of news headlines we have come to be accustomed to, and yet so significant. If the neighboring Bashar Assad, for example, watched the picture, he may have remembered that his bloody civil war started in the dry southern regions of Syria. Perhaps King Abdallah of Jordan, witnessing the picture, realized that cooperation with Israel in solving his chronic water problem is by far more important than pushing through antisemitic resolutions in UNESCO. Surely the Saudis paid attention, and those who read some of the press there know, that the oil Kingdom realizes the potential benefits of changing the attitude towards Israel.

Whether Arab and other countries will ever internalize the message of cooperation rather than confrontation is to be desired, but in India the message was well understood. In the old days, during the reign of the Nehru dynasty and the Congress Party there, India was in the vanguard of the anti Israel crusade of the Afro-Asian world starting with the Bandung Conference in 1955. There was no real reason for India to place itself in that position, other than the cynical attempt to win over Arab countries and the Muslim world while embracing the anti Israel card. All this started to change as of 1991 and India finally established diplomatic relations with Israel. Since then, the relations have been steadily on the rise, but much more so, when the BJP is in control, and PM Modi gave it a huge boost. There is a wide range of common interests between the two countries, and PM Modi makes no bones, that the struggle against terrorism is one of them. It may be a veiled reference to Pakistan, as India’s issues with terrorism have mainly to do with its neighbor, but everyone knows exactly what it is all about, and Pakistan is a sworn enemy of Israel. So, there is a very important security and military dimension to the relations, and it leads to huge military hardware contracts for Israel, but this is far from the full story. PM Modi was absolutely sincere when he made it clear this week in Israel, that civilian cooperation is THE name of the game. Water, rural development, technology, and there is already one place in the world where Indians and Israelis do cooperate, and this is Silicon Valley in California, where Hindi and Hebrew are as much in use as English, if not more... So, what is good for the Valley can be very good in India and Israel. When one looks at the scope of the development visions of PM Modi, one can see the potential bonanza for Israel.

In Israel, the historic Modi visit may serve as a boost for PM Netanyahu, who is facing domestic political pressures, but much more importantly is the effect on the economy, which this year, for the first time, will register exports of well over 100BN$US. Beyond that, the visit signals so dramatically the complete failure of the Boycott movement against Israel[BDS], which has simply deteriorated into yet another hate group against Jews, without any actual negative consequence for Israel. Netanyahu can add the emerging strategic alliance with India to a growing list of other diplomatic successes for Israel, such as the highly successful restoration of relations with many African states, the alliance with Greece and Cyprus, the Balkan strategy and the friendship with some East European states, alongside the developing relations with China and Russia. Modi’s visit is a strong rebuttal of the myth about Israeli isolation . It is still the case, that even India maintains strong relations with Iran, China and Russia continue to cast the automatic anti Israel vote in the UN, but the big business deals are still signed with Israel. Modi’s visit alone is worth 5.5BN $ for Israel. Hundreds of millions of Chinese money continue to be invested in joint technological ventures with Israel, and Putin and Netanyahu maintain their open line of communications.This week it was the great Indian leader who sent a simple message to the world-development and progress are the name of the game.