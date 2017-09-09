Mohammad Ladjevardian: Swimming Against the Current

With the goal of harnessing the untapped potential of Iranian-Americans, and to build the capacity of the Iranian diaspora in effecting positive change in the U.S. and around the world, the Iranian Americans’ Contributions Project (IACP) has launched a series of interviews that explore the personal and professional backgrounds of prominent Iranian-Americans who have made seminal contributions to their fields of endeavor. We examine lives and journeys that have led to significant achievements in the worlds of science, technology, finance, medicine, law, the arts and numerous other endeavors. Our latest interviewee is Mohammad Ladjevardian.

Mohammad Ladjevardian has been the President of United Capital Investments and Properties, Inc. for thirty-six years. He is a Board Member of First Prosperity Bank of Texas and was the Chairman of Home Fashion Technology and The Houston Polo Club. An Iranian-American businessman who came to the United States in 1970, he attended the Deerfield Academy from 1970 to 1973, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from 1973 to 1977, receiving a Bachelor of Science with high honors. He then completed an intense management training from 1977 to 1978 with DuPont & Company. Mr. Ladjevardian finalized his studies at Harvard Business School from 1978 to 1980 receiving a Master in Business Administration and specializing in International Finance. He has been extensively involved in real estate investments and operating companies in the United States and Eastern Europe. The Ladjevardians are also board members of the MD Anderson Cancer Institute, Teach for America, Texas Children’s Hospital and UNICEF.

Tell our readers where you grew up and walk us through your background. How did your family and surroundings influence you in your formative years?

I was born in Kobe, Japan while my parents were stationed there because my father was working on a partnership with C. Itoh & Co. I returned to Iran with my family around the age of two, and lived in Tehran. When I was twelve, I attended Alborz, the highest-ranking college preparatory high school in Iran, where I excelled in academics and athletics. In order to increase my chances of acceptance at a top tier university, my father obliged me to go to the U.S. to attend Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. After conducting extensive research, my father selected Deerfield as the only standing option. However, Deerfield Academy had not accepted any Iranians since it was founded in 1797.

Following a comprehensive application process, I became the first Iranian to get accepted into Deerfield Academy. Coming to the U.S. alone at such a young age and starting at Deerfield remains being one of the hardest times of my life. I was immediately confronted with a constant barrage of challenges akin to ones any newcomer in a different country would face. I found solace in my studies and would even crawl under my bed with a flash light to continue working on homework until early hours of the morning, using a dictionary to translate each word to complete assignments during “lights out” in the dorm. My world had definitely flipped on its head; in Iran, I managed to remain in the top 10% of my classes and hold the captain’s role of the basketball and tennis teams effortlessly.

During my sophomore year at Deerfield, one of our required readings was the book titled The Call of the Wild by Jack London. It seemed as though the story was narrating my transition from Alborz in Tehran to Deerfield in Massachusetts. This book had a lasting effect on my life; I was Buck answering the call of the wild.. I started at Deerfield in my sophomore year in the bottom 20% of the class. I graduated #4 in the class. As an upperclassman, having adjusted to the academic rigor, I also began reading books for pleasure, outside of the school curriculum. I read primarily philosophy and became an existentialist, inspired by the likes of Albert Camus, Jean-Paul Sartre, Nietzsche, and Khayyam. I reflected on my difficulties at Deerfield through the existentialist lens of human experience.

Having finished in the top 4 at Deerfield, I was accepted into every university where I applied, including practically all the IVY Leagues. I wanted to attend Yale, but my dad said I must go to MIT, the reason was that my dad wanted me to become the best engineer possible from the best engineering school in the world. My Father was a very prominent industrialist in pre-revolution Iran, and my family was the founder of “Behshar Industrial Group.” With all his impressive achievements and intelligence, my father felt that the one missing gap in his life was lacking an engineering degree. He had hundreds of engineers working for him, but not the credentials of an engineering degree to back his own positions against his employees. At times, my father’s engineers challenged his ideas as a leader, so he wanted his son to bridge that gap. His plan was for me to return to Iran and join his operation, where I would continue to expand the family enterprise.

I started MIT in 1973. There were other Iranians attending MIT at that time, most of whom were top ranking students from universities in Iran who were financed by the Shah’s regime to come to MIT for graduate and doctoral degrees. This was a period of political turmoil in Iran, so all cafeteria conversations amongst Iranian students would end up with intellectual talk of politics in Iran. Each time I tried to participate and express an opinion, the other Iranian students would suggest that my opinions had no merit because I did not know the “real Iran” and I was raised with a “silver spoon in my mouth”. Once again, I had to overcome being treated as an outsider, this time by schoolmates from my own country. So, I made the decision to learn about Iran, not through books, but through personal experience. I spent one month in the summer of 1975 on a road trip through the entire Western region of Iran, and one month in the summer of 1976 going through the Eastern region. Since none of my friends were willing to make this journey with me because they thought it would be too dangerous and hot, it was just me and my father’s driver taking turns driving. After traveling approximately 21,000 kilometers from city to city and village to village in Iran, in jest, I compared my experience to the motorcycle diaries of Ernesto Che Guevara, since many of my political rivals at MIT were mainly socialists. Back at MIT, every time someone would comment that I didn’t know anything about Iran, I was then able to challenge their knowledge or lack of the “real Iran”. This would come as a major shock to most of my schoolmates and earned me great respect and credibility.

In summary, I would say that I was raised in a family that emphasized family values, hard work, kindness and contribution to your society/community. My father was both disciplined and strict. He was results oriented, and expected that his children excel with specific and measurable achievements. In other words, we were raised as racehorses.

What has been your personal key to success? Who and what were the biggest inspirations for your career?

In general, I would say that my keys to success have been tenacity, persistence, and a willingness to take calculated risks and have the courage to fail and get back on your feet. Giving up has never been an option.

My parents were my primary inspirations. My mother exemplified living with honor, respect for others, kindness, compassion, humility, and sacrifice. For me, human success does not lie in wealth and power, but in one’s character. There is a misconception in our society that people should hold those who have more money in great esteem. The reality is that most people are preoccupied in life with providing food and shelter for their families. They do not have the flexibility to serve their communities. Humility traps self-indulgence and arrogance. Life is like a team sport where you need to share your success and credit through your journey.

How did your business journey begin?

As I mentioned earlier, I grew up with the understanding that I was going through this education process in order to return to Iran and join my father’s operation, where I would continue to grow and expand the family enterprise. Those plans changed dramatically with the revolution. I had to adjust my expectations and retool my skills to start from scratch.

In 1980, my dad was forced to flee Iran after numerous attempts to continue running his companies after the revolution of 1979. He had to escape through the mountains to Turkey, just like in the book “On Wings of Eagles”. When he finally arrived in the U.S., landing in Boston, I was extremely worried about his health. After so many years of hard work, establishing and running an enterprise with over 35,000 employees, suddenly he was back to zero. So, my first questions to him were, “How are you? What are your plans? What are we going to do?”

His response was, “We started four generations ago and we built everything from the ground up. We will rebuild once again from the ground up.”

I was at a defining crossroads in my life. Having an MBA from Harvard, I had numerous great offers from Wall Street banks and investment firms, as well as Dupont. The options were to either accept one of the offers and abandon my dad, or start from the beginning with my dad and risk failure.

My father and I met with Irving Shapiro, the then-current Chairman of Dupont. Our family’s relationship with Dupont was established because of the approximately $450,000,000 joint venture with Dupont in 1973, referred to as Polyacryl of Iran. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss next steps around the investment in Polyacryl of Iran, which had now been expropriated without compensation. In that meeting, I also sought Mr. Shapiro’s advice regarding the decisions about my professional life. Mr. Shapiro reminded me that I was young and single, with limited expenses and little to lose. He recommended that I invest two years of my life to join my father in rebuilding. He also committed that he would have a position waiting for me at Dupont in case I wanted to return in two years’ time.

Having assessed the risks and options, I prioritized helping my dad and tapping into his vast business knowledge and connections. Our family made a decision to move to Houston, because the cost of living in Houston was much lower than LA, New York, or Washington, where most Iranians had migrated immediately after the revolution. We bought a two-bedroom townhome out of foreclosure in Houston for $80,000. My parents used one bedroom and my younger brother used the other one. I, in turn, slept on the couch for almost eight months.

We opened a small office in Houston with my father. The one advantage that my dad had was that he had a great network among the former Iranian business community and he was highly regarded and respected by all. Some of these former Iranian businessmen who had also just immigrated to the U.S. after the revolution were looking for investment opportunities. My father started calling his friends and asking if they were interested in investing in Houston. So, we started in 1980 with some investments in land development. The business plan was to form limited partnerships with investors, where our company would make commission on buying and selling land parcels and also receive a management fee from the development of the land.

As a general rule, my investment philosophy was formed by my experience buying gold while at Harvard. Gold was appreciating rapidly on a daily basis after the incursion of Russia into Afghanistan. I decided to jump on the bandwagon and bought gold at $800/ounce. The following day, gold dropped $200. Within a week, I had lost half of my investment. Not only was I hurting in the pocket, I had to bear becoming the laughing stock of my classmates at Harvard. I had overheard them at lunch in the cafeteria referring to me as “the idiot who bought gold at $800.” My ego was bruised. After that day, in the cafeteria, I promised myself that I would never allow myself to get caught in the hype again. Since then, my investment philosophy has been to run in when everyone is running out screaming fire.

What is the biggest challenge that you have faced in your life?

I have, by choice, swum against the current most of my life, particularly in business. I have challenged myself in sports such as polo and motorcycle racing to the point where it has led to many life-threatening injuries. But, I would say that that the biggest challenge of my life was leaving Tehran at the age of fourteen and coming to Deerfield. It was a very difficult adjustment. I went from being highly regarded and respected by my peers as a great athlete and a great student to being mocked and ridiculed for not speaking the language well enough. I was suddenly an outsider, the only Iranian in a very preppy, almost all-white American school. During my early days at Deerfield, I used to sneak into the boiler room at night to weep and wish that I could just melt away under the tiles of the boiler room.

Nonetheless, things improved over time. During my senior year at Deerfield, my nickname became “Pearl of the East”. Neither difficult nor easy times last forever.

What are the biggest lessons you have learned?

The biggest lesson is that life is not fair. Success is not just perseverance and hard work. It also requires luck. I have been very lucky in life.

A person is fortunate to achieve financial success. But, real success should be measured by your impact on others and your influence. Ever since my daughters were young, I have told them to live their lives as though they were characters on a stage with the world as the audience watching, where every action is visible for all to see. I have prompted them to ask themselves, “What kind of an influence will you have on that audience? How will they feel about you when the show finishes and the curtain falls?” In general, as humans, we are guided by the same basic moral codes. We value honor, honesty, integrity, loyalty, trust, kindness, compassion, generosity, and sacrifice. We dislike greed and selfishness. We are, by nature, social animals. We need to share our lives with others and have witnesses to our existence. So, the more we give and the better we try to be, the happier we will be as individuals.

As an agnostic, I believe life starts and ends on this planet. The only thing you leave behind is your legacy.

What is the most challenging project you have ever worked on and why?

I guess the most challenging project I’ve ever worked on is dealing with the government of Argentina over their defaulted bonds. I have previously dealt with Mexico, Venezuela, Russia and numerous other countries that defaulted on their bonds. All these countries have managed to renegotiate a fair deal.

Argentina defaulted in Christmas of 2001. After sixteen years and three rounds of extensive negotiations in 2005, 2010, and 2015, they are currently offering two-thirds of what they should be paying. Ninety-nine percent of the bondholders have accepted their offer. I am one of the few remaining holdouts. So, the battle continues on after sixteen years. I expect to be paid one hundred percent of my judgment from the NY court.

Could you please tell us about your most successful project?

In terms of return on pure investment, my most successful project was buying the Russian bonds. I also did a lot of development in Latvia and Lithuania and Estonia that had great returns. When the Russians walked away from the Baltics in the late nineties, there was tremendous crisis and opportunity. I entered the Baltics in 2000 and left when oil was $140 per barrel. As such, I was able to have great returns and ended doing business there at the right time. I sold everything three weeks before Lehman Brothers collapsed. I was very lucky.

Our firm owned four percent of the largest Lithuanian oil company and hedged against that by shorting oil. When oil hit $144, I recall my dad asking me “Why are you shorting oil?” I said, “Because, Dad, the numbers don’t make sense. Oil at $144 will collapse the economy of the world. This cannot last for long.” In response, he said, “Well Goldman Sachs came out today and said oil will hit $200 by next year. Are you so arrogant that you claim to know more than Goldman Sachs?” I said, “Dad, I don’t know more than Goldman Sachs – but I can tell you I’m too much into this to walk away at this point. So, I have to stick it out.” I got out of oil around $75 on average. Oil did hit $35 shortly after that.

Can you share details regarding your philanthropy?

As a family, we are dedicated to philanthropy. One of our main areas of focus was helping those in need in the Iranian American community. In Houston, we also formed a team consisting of myself, Dr. Athari, Mr. Parvizian, and Mr. Saberioon. This team had an extensive network and contact with most Iranian Americans who possessed the capability to contribute to different causes when needed. In addition to helping Iranian American families in need in the U.S., we raised funds to aid with catastrophic events back in Iran, including $800,000 for the Bam earthquake in 2003. Individual members of our team also consistently donate to orphanages in Iran.

In addition, I have made substantial donations to MD Anderson, UNICEF, Teach for America, and the Children’s Hospital. In 2016, I also joined the board of NIAC.

Awesome. Could you please share with us some of your business insights, tips, and tricks?

We have covered a lot of this already. Some of the best anecdotes that I have passed on to my children are not from Harvard Business School, but the stories my father heard and learned as a young man in the Bazaar of Iran. The themes of these stories were that you go furthest in business with honesty and integrity and, that your reputation is one of your most valuable assets.

Another important tip is, “Push the envelope”. You never know how far you can go unless you test your limits. You have to get out of your comfort zone and feel the pressure. That stress will ultimately define your character.