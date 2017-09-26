Moishe Mana: "If Shakespeare was Alive"

The following is a guest post by Moishe Mana. As founder and president of the Mana Group, he is a real estate and content developer.

To kneel, or not kneel, that is not the question. Patriot, or not a patriot, that is not the issue. Crazy president or evil person? It’s an obvious answer. His supporters are out cheering and encouraging him like a clown in a circus. When will they get tired of supporting him? This is the question.

A President pulling the dead out of the graveyard, praising General Robert E. Lee who died over 150 years ago. A President who is willing to sacrifice lives in exchange for statues (some people have already died). A President cursing and swearing at a rally of whites. A President attacking all of us, one by one, in front of a cheering white crowd. To kneel or not to kneel? To the American public, this is not the question. Who is the guy we elected? Who is the President of United States? Those are the questions.

He is a terrorist who has invaded our lives, who wants to teach us morals, respect, and values. A President of the United States has declared war on all of us.

He has declared a war on - in no particular order - Democrats, Republicans, politicians, gays, lesbians, overweight women, transsexuals, the media, Hollywood, the FBI, the CIA, Mexicans, Blacks, Muslims, the environment, immigrants, judges, the judicial system, democracy, international agreements, the United Nations, American allies. And now he is attacking our sports institutions. It is obvious that he has no motives. It is obvious that he is cuckoo and a sick man. So what is the question?