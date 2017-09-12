WEDDINGS
Disney Channel Actress Mollee Gray Marries Choreographer Jeka Jane

The wedding pictures are SO sweet.

By Kelsey Borresen

Put on your dancing shoes because actress and former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant Mollee Gray and choreographer Jeka Jane are married!

Gray, who also appeared in Disney Channel’s “Teen Beach Movie” and “Teen Beach Movie 2″, tied the knot with Jane in South Lake Tahoe, California on Saturday.

Gray donned a strapless Hayley Paige ball gown, while Jane sported a Topman suit for the occasion.

Gray told People that the big day “couldn’t have been more magical.” And if these wedding photos are any indication, we couldn’t agree more. 

At the reception, Jane even surprised her bride with a choreographed dance to “Why I Love You” by Major.

Both ladies expressed their gratitude for all of the love and support from family and friends on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who made our special day so beautiful!” Gray wrote. “I couldn’t be any happier in this moment. So grateful and so proud to be @jekajane ’s wife.”

Jane echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “There are no words to describe the feeling. I love every single person in that room. Thank you for helping making our special day, as magical as it was. I’m excited to start this next chapter in our lives.”

To see more wedding photos, captured by photographer Monique Sady, head over to People

Kelsey Borresen Relationships Editor, HuffPost

