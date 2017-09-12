A post shared by Photography by Monique (@tahoeweddingphotography) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

Gray, who also appeared in Disney Channel’s “Teen Beach Movie” and “Teen Beach Movie 2″, tied the knot with Jane in South Lake Tahoe, California on Saturday.

Gray donned a strapless Hayley Paige ball gown, while Jane sported a Topman suit for the occasion.

A post shared by Aly Thomas (@alysonthomas) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

A post shared by Jeffrey Fabian (@drfabes) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Gray told People that the big day “couldn’t have been more magical.” And if these wedding photos are any indication, we couldn’t agree more.

A post shared by Teacher / The Voice Of (@jekajane) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

A post shared by Mollee Gray (@mollsgrayy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

A post shared by Photography by Monique (@tahoeweddingphotography) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

At the reception, Jane even surprised her bride with a choreographed dance to “Why I Love You” by Major.

Both ladies expressed their gratitude for all of the love and support from family and friends on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who made our special day so beautiful!” Gray wrote. “I couldn’t be any happier in this moment. So grateful and so proud to be @jekajane ’s wife.”

A post shared by ＪＥＳＳＩＣＡ ⚡️ ＰＲＯ (@jessicapro__) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Jane echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “There are no words to describe the feeling. I love every single person in that room. Thank you for helping making our special day, as magical as it was. I’m excited to start this next chapter in our lives.”