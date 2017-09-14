Molly, Percocet, Alcohol: Towards the Solved Mystery of Kenneka Jenkins Death.

Today, Chicago activist, Robert Holmes (who has been working to find justice for Kenneka Jenkins mom) did a press report stating that after watching the Crowne Plaza’s surveillance videos; he can confirm that Kenneka Jenkins died of an accidental death, she walked into the freezer on her own. Yep. No conspiracy, No rape, no set up, no security guard, no ratchetness. It was an accident by impaired judgement. Sorry guys, nada.

But, that’s not our biggest problem. The problem is our communities, me included we are so obsessed with popular culture we have lost touch with humanity and reality. We have forgotten about seeing the glass half full, and being optimistic. We have forgotten that most people aren’t bad and soulless. We are so quick to blame our kids for doing the unthinkable without ever thinking, that perhaps this was all an accident. We are flooded with so much conspiracies, fake news, TMZ and drama that we often can’t see the forest for the trees. The rumor and gossip mills are killing our perceptions. I get it, we have been through so much in the last few years with young deaths its hard to believe, that this one is different. But it is.

Hold UP. I am not pointing fingers, I can get caught up in this stinking thinking too.

After watching the initial video, with Irene and her glasses, I thought hey maybe it’s a set up, but after researching everything. It just didn’t sound right that her friends would something so horrible. So of course, I looked at who was really to blame. I came up with many theories, but two days ago one stuck with me. And it was this, concerning Kenneka Jenkins, it was all one big accidental death…. that was brought on by impairment of judgement due to drugs, and OR alcohol. I sheepishly posted my opinion on Facebook, worried that people would skin me alive for not going along with the popular perspective, that foul play was involved. Hundreds of people joined my live, but clicked off when it wasn’t as juicy as they wanted to hear. Today that unpopular opinion ended up being true. It was an accident, with the drug part still to be proven.

Why do I say drugs? Like you I scoured Irene, Monifah, Shamyah’s pages looking for details, I watched every video, I even went back an entire year trying to figure out would these girls do something like this to Kenneka. I kept running across post that were hard to decipher due to their lingo, but a little easier because I am from the Midwest, and, they used emojis. In most of the post that spoke about their upcoming parties there were emoji of pills. Most of the hip hop culture recognizes these to be Mollies or percocets.

We already know that alcohol can cause major impairment but if mixed with Molly, that’s a whole other story. What are Mollies? Another name for MDMA. The urban dictionary states

MDMA is an illegal drug that acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic, producing an energizing effect, as well as distortions in time and perception and enhanced enjoyment from tactile experiences. Friends of mine who used to do the drug say they couldn’t find their way home while taking it.

Kenneka was impaired, dazed and confused by something, that is why she was seen stumbling. She was behind her friend, but her friend was impaired too, and did not realize that she had dipped off. She probably thought that she had returned to the room, without her knowing it, but unfortunately none of this was true. Kenneka, got lost in an unsecured, hazardous area and this ultimately ended her life.

The toxicology report is soon to come. But in the meantime. If we want to be sleuths and activist let us investigate all systems that push underage drinking and drugs to our kids. Let us come against every popular culture influencer that is pushing this narrative. I cannot get the video out of my head of the kids at that party dancing and singing songs about “Rollin” meaning popping mollies. Something must be done!

There also needs to be some public apologies to the kids who were involved. Adults, went in with verbal assaults and spewing curses on these girl’s pages, please recant those.

As mentioned earlier, unfortunately we have bought into the hype that Black, inner-city youth are so bad, that they would do something this low to their friend. Once again, I blame it on these reality tv shows and hip-hop songs that paint the picture that everyone is fake, low life, and deceitful. That’s not true, we do have good people out here, you right there reading this, yes you, you are a stand-up human being.

Now that this is over, let us continue to pray for justice for the family. The hotel should be sued. But in the meantime, they need love and support to get through this tumultuous time. I know some of you will never let go of these false conspiracies ....but we have a greater work to do. Let’s join together and fight against the real issues at hand. Rest Well Kenneka.

Always Forward, Toward Justice