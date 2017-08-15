Jessica Chastain Is A Poker Queen In The Trailer For Aaron Sorkin's 'Molly's Game'

Love him or hate him, Aaron Sorkin is one of few auteur screenwriters working today ― someone whose voice is so distinctive that he’s practically a co-director on his projects. With his latest movie, “Molly’s Game,” he actually is the director. Based on the first trailer, the results are as talky and high-stakes as ever.

It took the “West Wing,” “Social Network” and “A Few Good Men” scribe 25 years to make his way behind the camera. “Molly’s Game” tells the true story of Molly Bloom, the czar of the Beverly Hills poker scene in the 2000s. Bloom, played by Jessica Chastain, anted up elite parties attended by businessmen, celebrities (including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire) and the Russian mob. They gambled until dawn, and Bloom got rich, until a horde of FBI agents arrested her in the middle of the night. “Molly’s Game” depicts her rise and subsequent fallout.