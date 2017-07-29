Mom and Dad

I often feel like I’m on a highway, driving further and further away from all my most cherished, once upon a time memories which appear even more distant in my rear view mirror with each and every furrowed brow passing glance. That’s why, I guess, it often feels like sadness is my one and only backseat passenger who I am hauling towards a most indifferent and uncooperative future. When I find myself in times of trouble, like I have been lately, when I just can’t seem to take the fast expanding, inflating tire pressure that is ballooning in my head for one more second, I suddenly take my foot off the pedal, throw the car into reverse and speed like a desperado towards something, anything, that will rescue me, just like my mom once did when job number one was me. Because I have had an eventful life, there are lots of places where I can take my heart for repairs. We all have the power to do this. I mean if I was in an actual car and suddenly swerved off the road, say on a patch of winter slick black ice, my brain would take on the role of mom and bombard me with highlight reel images of my past. That is called distraction which is just what the aforementioned mom used to do when the pediatrician’s lethal injection for whatever was about to stab me to death. Having a mom for a Wing woman is the one thing that made me feel impossibly safe and I think, even after all these years since she died, I unconsciously distract myself, mommy style, so I don’t have to think about her stunning and continual absence. The loss of our parents, husbands and wives is our own, personal holocaust. We go on, but we never, ever forget. I did not get to have my parents for most of my life. My dad flew away when I was barely 25 and still covered in the peach fuzz skin of a boy, long before I was ready to graduate into real life and I was left with far more questions than answers. My mom took longer to leave, but her last few years was spent as a prisoner of war to Parkinson’s dementia. When you are being held captive by illness, you lose all your rights and barely survive under the cruel regime of a dictatorship. Life, which at birth, comes fully equipped with state of the art options and fast firing impulses, suddenly becomes nothing more than a compressed heap of forgotten by most, old age scrap metal. When my mom in her Amazon prime, was a brilliant and baffling figure to me. She grew up tormented and full of guilt thanks to a few nightmare incidents that left her emotionally dwarfed and permanently afraid. But, especially in public, my mom was a beacon of generosity; an ethereal presence of sheer energy who could, temporarily, call up her reserves and miraculously suspend her sadness and endless regret and turn my life into an art form whose basic elements were beauty and light. She was clever too. She loved to invent things and often sent idea sketches the U.S. Patent office. One of her early inventions was a hanging side pocket for the beach chairs of the 1950s when all chairs went pocketless. She could draw too and always promised me that if I traveled all the way down, in my journey to the bottom of my oatmeal bowl, she would create the image of bear out of the Maypo remains. She wrote a new word on my little blackboard every day and as my vocabulary expanded so did my love for the written word. Trips to the library for story time became an extension of her voice and her natural sense of wonder. To this day, moments like that have become permanently imbedded in my soul like the celebrity hands and feet sidewalk impressions of Hollywood. To the world of my friends she was Julia to my John. Sheer inspiration and light. To the world of my family she was a stalwart, dependable presence who was always there in the eye of the storm, ready to come to anyone’s aid like the true volunteer that she was And yet behind closed doors she was a bipolar train wreck who could suddenly rage from zero to sixty in seconds. The savage beast that held her captive would come exploding out and would turn on little me. Fear and love became intricately intertwined, which it still is, I’m afraid. It’s just a condition that I have to live with. But as I grow older, I find that when it comes to dealing with the ghostly spirit of my mom, I have a choice. I can either allow the beast to return and eat me alive or I can enlist the power of the beauty and ask if she will please, please take care of me. I find that the unconscious part of me prefers the punishing mom, but the more aware and evolved part of me just loves the comfort that comes with the memory of her freshly atomized Chanel No. 5 scent which on a Friday night came gift wrapped in a mink stole and an Audrey Hepburn style coquettish veil. Sometimes she’d slip on the same white gloves that Mickey Mouse favored and as she would leave the house Broadway theater bound, with my dandified dad, she would turn and blow me a kiss which would fly straight to me, from foyer to living room couch, and lightly fall land onto my shoulders like a sublimely quiet, early morning rain. My mom died a broken puzzle in a low rent Boca Raton nursing home that put her to bed every night at 4. The last time that I saw her, I sat on her bed and sang some of the songs that I had performed from the Little Theater stage of C.W. Post like the ironic “Try To Remember” from the Fantastiks. And at times I think she did remember. She would return for a brief second, just like she returns to me now. If every day is a form of Halloween, which it surely is, we grown-ups have no choice but to go as fully realized, responsible adults in order to return with our bag full of grown up candy. But in our private, self-confessional, guard down moments, is when we become the enchanted, desperate or troubled child that wants mom or dad to come back to make things better. I think that’s why we turn even the smaller fears into giant catastrophes. The bigger they get, the smaller we become and the smaller we become, the more we want mom and dad to return like the cavalry they always were. If we’re lucky we find mates where we can parent each other. To surgically remove, however temporary, the ravages of our dreams and the side effect of our fear. I got to raise two great kids and by tapping into the deep, nurturing part of me I was able to quietly resurrect and partner with my long gone mom and dad, who somehow, spiritually gave me all kinds of pointers along the way. I still to this day talk to them. And in their way, just like God, they answer me. I think that's why I love dogs so much too. Virtually any dog on the street, a complete stranger mind you, expects and demands one thing from you: love. And my response is always immediate. And just like that it's a lick fest. Let's see match.com or J. Date beat that on a first date. So to all my adult friends out there, even you strangers on the street, let us learn to turn to each other, and on occasion, wag our mutual, invisible tails and share the need to be adored and taken care of. Because in the end, that is what we all want. Woof.