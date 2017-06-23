Mom Declares Her Kids Are Doing 'Literally Nothing' This Summer In Viral Post

Hewitt said her family might go to the local pool and look into swimming programs or join the local YMCA. “But whatever we do ― it will be low key,” she wrote. “It will include family time, too much TV, a few trips, lots of sunshine, some new roller skates, water balloons, plenty of boredom, rest, relaxation, and reading. (Because mama likes to read!)”

The mom concluded with a message to her fellow parents. “So if you haven’t figured out what you’re doing this summer, you’re not alone. And guess what? It’s OK! Your kids will be fine and so will you.”

The Facebook post had received over 13,000 likes by Friday afternoon. Hewitt told HuffPost she was “shocked” and “humbled” to see her post go viral.

“Who knew being a slacker mom could be so inspirational?!” she joked. “I would like to say though ― I have the utmost respect for working parents, and know not everyone can stay home. I’m very grateful that I can work from home around their schedules.”