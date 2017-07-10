Mom Gets Real About Sex After Giving Birth In Hilarious Video

Riona O Connor posted a two-minute video on Facebook titled, “Sex After Baby - How Soon Is Too Soon?” In the video, she opened up about her first attempts at postpartum sex (“downstairs is as dry as the Sahara desert!”), the stress and anxiety new moms feel about this topic (“Let’s stop putting all this pressure on ourselves!”) and worries about depriving their partners (“They’re grand! They have not had to grow something in their body and push it through their penis.”).