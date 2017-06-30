Mom Hilariously Nails What Getting Ready Looks Like For Mothers

Got four minutes? Then you’ve got time to follow one funny mom’s beauty routine.

Mary Katherine Backstrom, the mother behind the blog Mom Babble, shared her rapid beauty routine on her Facebook page on Thursday. She captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 783,000 times as of Friday, "Maybe she’s born with it ... Maybe she’s a tired mom who doesn’t have time for this.”

Backstrom then explained how to get rid of “mom hairs” on her chin, how to use that 4-year-old powder with “a big hole in it” and how to smear eye shadow on “like a 3-year-old doing watercolor.”