Mom of Teen Daughter Stops Harassing Calls with One Click

Moms everywhere are keeping their daughters safe with second phone number apps. Resting easy with a teenager at large is never a tall order. In the age of the internet, online predators, cat fishing, and even other students at school can begin bullying teenage girls with texts and phone calls. A second phone number app gives power back to mothers to prevent and stop problems before they happen.

Smart Phone Application

How it Works

Buying your daughter a cell phone is a scary step parents take. Beyond giving independence to your young adult, a cell phone can keep them safe. A cell phone lets teens call you if they need help changing a tire, need a ride home from school, or let you know they forgot to feed the dog before leaving for soccer practice.

Before giving their teens a phone, parents are choosing to download second phone number apps. These apps, available on smart phones and mobile devices, allow parents to put a second “fake” phone number on their child’s phone. The phone number allows their teen to make calls, send texts, and receive voicemails.

When Bullying Begins

If your teen’s phone becomes a target for harassing calls, inappropriate texts from other students, or underhanded bullying, you can delete the phone number and all calls with a click of a button. Once deleted, no one will be able to connect with your student’s phone. Simply choose another phone number and give your teen a fresh start.