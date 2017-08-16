Mom Tracks Pregnancy With Hilarious Letter Board Messages

Vorderstrasse, who also has a 1-year-old named Zoey, told HuffPost she decided to regularly post pics with the letter board to shake up the seemingly perfect photos she had seen of other women’s pregnancies.

“Honestly I was so tired of seeing motherhood portrayed as perfect, flawless, and effortless on social media, because I never felt like it was like that for me,” she said. “So I embraced my chaotic life, and decided to share it with everyone in the hopes of helping other mothers realize that it’s OK to not have it all figured out.”

Her boards sum up exactly what she’s feeling for that week, and sometimes she gets help from her “incredibly supportive” partner.