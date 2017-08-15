Moms Are Totally Relating To Serena Williams' Latest Pregnancy Tweet

Serena is nearing the end of her pregnancy and experiencing all the ... er, magical body changes that come with it. The tennis legend has been tweeting about her experiences as an expectant mother ever since accidentally breaking the news of her pregnancy in April.

Her latest update is one many moms know all too well.

It's official. I no longer have ankles — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 13, 2017

“It’s official. I no longer have ankles,” she tweeted on Sunday.

The tweet clearly resonated with other pregnant and formerly pregnant mamas, who responded to let her know she is not alone.

I lost my waist in 2001, I can't find it and probably never will. 😂 — dreamingfreedom (@vikyvimbela) August 13, 2017

Oh the joys of pregnancy pic.twitter.com/3SwnZ9MmPN — Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) August 13, 2017

Welcome to motherhood ❤ — Cindy Senk (@grammiesenk) August 13, 2017

Still the Queen 👸🏾. pic.twitter.com/OLKY3Qv7qF — Powley MaAgbor (@PowleyMaAgbor) August 13, 2017

Williams has been keeping her fans updated on the highs and lows of pregnancy and crowdsourcing advice for dealing with the not-so glamorous parts ― from heartburn to back pain to sleep struggles.

I have heartburn 😥 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 15, 2017

Any tips on how to turn over at night? 😰I'm having trouble from going from my left ....to my right.... to my left side. 🤰🏾 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2017

Soooooooo I have "pregnancy back". I've dubbed this to mean- intense back pain while preggers. But it's all gonna be so worth it!!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 28, 2017

It seems Williams’ due date is fast approaching. Over the weekend, she asked Reddit users when she should pack her hospital bag and what essentials she might need.