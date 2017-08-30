Mom's Heartfelt Post Begs Parents To Not Let Their Kids Be 'Jerks'

He’d been telling me for weeks that he was afraid to go back to school. I brushed him off and it wasn’t until about thirty minutes before it was time to leave that I actually focused on his concerns. Because I’m busy. Because I’m being pulled in a gazillion different directions.

Because my limb difference child is normally confident and gregarious and I really don’t think of him as being different.

“People who are new to my school might stare at me and ask me questions about my little hand.”

“They might,” I answered. “That’s pretty normal, don’t you think? Your little hand is pretty different than what most people are used to seeing. It’s okay if they ask questions, right?”

He paused. “Yes. It’s okay if they ask questions but I get tired of saying “this is the way I was born.” Is it okay if I’m tired of answering questions?”

“It’s okay that you feel like that,” I answered. “But people who don’t know you are still going to be curious.”

“Please don’t let them be mean to me, Mommy.”

This is the part of the story where my heart sinks to the pit of my stomach.