Mom's Hilarious Saga Of A Forgotten Poster Board Sums Up Parenting

In parenting, sometimes it’s the tiniest moments that sum up the joys of having children ... or how much they make you want to bang your head against the wall.

For Texas mom Rachael Pavlik, that moment was when she rounded the corner to see her daughter’s white poster board sitting by itself on the sidewalk by the school bus stop.

Pavlik posted the saga of the poster board on her Facebook page, under the heading “Parenting In A Nutshell.” Pavlik’s daughter, 11-year-old Camille, had waited until 9 p.m. the previous night to tell her she needed the poster board for an art project the next day. (Which she’d known about for “a damn week,” Pavlik told HuffPost.)

After having to try two stores, Pavlik found the poster board and averted the crisis. The next day, after getting her daughter off to school on the bus, she was feeling pretty pleased with her skills as a parent.

She wrote:

“I’m so glad she got her poster board. Whew. Crisis averted.

I’m winning at this mom thing

Yay me. Hero. I’m the best.

I’m going to go on a walk today

Beautiful day feeling good. Stretch. I’m walking.

Turn the corner where the bus stop is..

Bus came. Kids are gone

Everyone gone

Except this

This. HER G@#%!?#% POSTER BOARD”

Pavlik said she retrieved the poster board and took it home. When Camille sent her a frantic text from the bus, however, she took the tough love approach and simply texted back, “Oh really?? That’s a shame.”

“Hell no was I going to bring it to her at school,” Pavlik said. “I call this a ‘teachable moment.’ My kids hate my teachable moments.”

She added, “There is quite a debate on my page now about whether I should have brought the poster board to school for her. I didn’t bring her the board because I’ve bailed her out in the past. Does that make me a mean mom? Maybe. Don’t care.”

But don’t worry, Camille was reunited with her beloved poster board that night.

Rachael Pavlik Pavlik shared this photo with the caption "Reunited and it feels so ... good?"

And remembered to take it on the bus the next day.

Rachael Pavlik Luckily, the poster board made it to school the next day.