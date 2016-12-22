5 Moms Open Up About What It's Really Like To Breastfeed In Public

Even with the possibilty of being shamed for breastfeeding in public, many moms keep doing it without fear.

BuzzFeed got five moms together to share their stories of being shamed for breastfeeding in front of others and explain why they continue to do it anyway. In the video, some of them admitted they were initially nervous about nursing in public. A mom named Kate, who has a 9-month-old, explained that when she feels anxious while breastfeeding because of others, it affects her daughter, too.

“This is my daughter’s first exposure to body-shaming ― her mom getting all tense and anxious and shameful because her breast is out,” she said.

Shanique, a mom of a 6-month-old, pointed out the double standard of breastfeeding by explaining how people don’t find bikinis offensive. And another mom named Ashley, who has a 4-month-old, offered an important reminder that she’s simply feeding her kid when she’s breastfeeding.

“If I pulled out a sippy cup, no one would say anything,” she said. “If I pulled out Cheerios, no one would say anything.”

But it was a mom named Hannah who summed up the sometimes absurd reactions to breastfeeding best with one simple sentence.

“It’s what our bodies are meant to do.”