Mom's Viral Video Sums Up The First Pregnancy vs. The Rest Of Them

A mom blogger has summed up the many differences between the first pregnancy and the following ones, all in three minutes.

Esther Anderson, the mother behind the blog Story of This Life, shared a new video on Friday that switches between a mom-to-be and a pregnant mom who already has two kids running around her living room.

While the woman expecting her first child knows the exact time of her medical appointments, maintains a “baby pregnancy journey book” and has the baby’s closet organized by color, the mom of two forgets her appointments, ditches the pregnancy journal and is totally cool with hand-me-downs.