Monday's Morning Email: At Least 50 Dead, 200 Injured In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

AT LEAST 50 DEAD, OVER 200 INJURED IN SHOOTING AT LAS VEGAS COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL Police identified Stephen Paddock, 64, as the lone gunman who shot at thousands of concertgoersfrom the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort during the end of Jason Aldean’s set. Authorities killed Paddock in the hotel room. Eyewitnesses said “the shots just kept coming” as people fled the streets while bodies were dropping. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

OVER HALF OF PUERTO RICO RESIDENTS ARE WITHOUT DRINKING WATER According to the Department of Defense. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump lashed out at the mayor of San Juan, saying she had poor leadership ability. His administration has seconded the attacks. Trump in turn dedicated a golf trophy to hurricane victims Sunday. [HuffPost]

FACEBOOK IS HANDING OVER 3,000-PLUS RUSSIA-LINKED ADS TO CONGRESS That were bought in the months before and after the 2016 election. [Reuters]

UNDERSTANDING THE CATALONIA CRACKDOWN Here’s what you need to know about Spain cracking down on the region holding an independence referendum. [HuffPost]

CONGRESS MISSED A DEADLINE TO REAUTHORIZE A PROGRAM THAT PROVIDES HEALTH INSURANCE FOR 9 MILLION KIDS The future of Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, is uncertain. [HuffPost]

FOX SPORTS WILL NO LONGER AIR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM Before NFL games. And here’s what happened on Sunday. [HuffPost]

TRUMP TWEETS THAT HE TOLD SECRETARY OF STATE REX TILLERSON NOT TO WASTE HIS TIME TALKING TO NORTH KOREA Who he referred to as “Little Rocket Man.” [HuffPost]