Monday's Morning Email: Catastrophic Floods Threaten Millions After Hurricane Harvey Drenches Houston

CATASTROPHIC FLOODS STRIKE HOUSTON “At least 25 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Southeast Texas since Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport on Friday evening.” The Army Corp of Engineers released water from two dams West of Houston overnight to keep them from failing. Five people have died. Houston first responders and good Samaritans rescued more than 1,000 people, including a woman and child off a roof, a truck driver stuck in 10 feet of water, and nursing home residents who were half-submerged by flooding. Dramatic photos show the fourth-largest city in the U.S. underwater. Texas officials have started to point fingers about an evacuation that did not happen. And here’s how to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP TOWER IN MOSCOW? “While Donald Trump was running for president in late 2015 and early 2016, his company was pursuing a plan to develop a massive Trump Tower in Moscow, according to several people familiar with the proposal and new records reviewed by Trump Organization lawyers.” [WaPo]

MEET UBER’S NEW CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of travel company Expedia Inc., has some work to do. [Reuters]

JOE BIDEN PENS OP-ED FOR THE ATLANTIC ON CHARLOTTESVILLE “This is a moment for this nation to declare what the president can’t with any clarity, consistency, or conviction: There is no place for these hate groups in America. Hatred of blacks, Jews, immigrants—all who are seen as ‘the other’—won’t be accepted or tolerated or given safe harbor anywhere in this nation.” [HuffPost]

THE NAVY RECOVERED THE REMAINS OF 10 SAILORS Missing after the USS John McCain collision. And military experts believe training shortfalls, sleep deprivation and the strain on the Navy’s fleet could be to blame for the rash of collisions this year. [Reuters]

NEW MEMORIAL IN ALABAMA HONORS CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS It was dedicated Sunday. [HuffPost]