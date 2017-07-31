Monday's Morning Email: Here's How Easy It Would Be For Trump To Pardon His Family Members

TRUMP COULD PARDON HIS FAMILY MEMBERS PRETTY EASILY He could even just tweet it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

NORTH KOREA COULD CONDUCT ANOTHER NUCLEAR TEST The South Korean military is warning that a test with “more explosive power” could be coming. [HuffPost]

DEADLY CLASHES ERUPT IN VENEZUELA Authorities say 10 people were killed in election-related violence. [Reuters]

VLADIMIR PUTIN IS ORDERING MASSIVE CUTS TO THE U.S. DIPLOMATIC STAFF IN RUSSIA The Russian president wants staff cut by 755 workers in response to new sanctions. [HuffPost]

THERE’S A BIG UNION FIGHT HEATING UP IN MISSISSIPPI Nissan is launching a blitz to convince its workers not to unionize. [HuffPost]

THE WHITE HOUSE COULD GET RID OF THE INDIVIDUAL MANDATE Tom Price, the secretary of health and human services, says everything’s on the table. [HuffPost]

REPUBLICANS ARE HOPING TRUMP’S NEW CHIEF OF STAFF WILL BRING SOME STABILITY And cut down on the chaos in the White House. [Reuters]

IT’S A VERY MAGICAL BIRTHDAY For J.K. Rowling, who’s turning 52. [HuffPost]

CHRIS CHRISTIE GOT INTO A FIGHT AT A BASEBALL GAME The governor called a heckler a “big shot,” then stormed off with a bowl of nachos. [HuffPost]

A FORMER NAVY SURGEON WILL GIVE TRANS TROOPS FREE SURGERY “If the commander-in-chief won’t take care of our veterans, our veterans will.” [HuffPost]

ANGELINA JOLIE IS FIGHTING BACK AGAINST CRITICISM Critics said the casting process for her new film was exploitative of children. [HuffPost]

SZECHUAN SAUCE IS BACK AT MCDONALD’S Just for “Rick and Morty.” [HuffPost]

