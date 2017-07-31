Monday's Morning Email: Here's How Easy It Would Be For Trump To Pardon His Family Members

TOP STORIES
TRUMP COULD PARDON HIS FAMILY MEMBERS PRETTY EASILY He could even just tweet it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
NORTH KOREA COULD CONDUCT ANOTHER NUCLEAR TEST The South Korean military is warning that a test with “more explosive power” could be coming. [HuffPost]
DEADLY CLASHES ERUPT IN VENEZUELA Authorities say 10 people were killed in election-related violence. [Reuters]
VLADIMIR PUTIN IS ORDERING MASSIVE CUTS TO THE U.S. DIPLOMATIC STAFF IN RUSSIA The Russian president wants staff cut by 755 workers in response to new sanctions. [HuffPost]
THERE’S A BIG UNION FIGHT HEATING UP IN MISSISSIPPI Nissan is launching a blitz to convince its workers not to unionize. [HuffPost]
THE WHITE HOUSE COULD GET RID OF THE INDIVIDUAL MANDATE Tom Price, the secretary of health and human services, says everything’s on the table. [HuffPost]
REPUBLICANS ARE HOPING TRUMP’S NEW CHIEF OF STAFF WILL BRING SOME STABILITY And cut down on the chaos in the White House. [Reuters]
IT’S A VERY MAGICAL BIRTHDAY For J.K. Rowling, who’s turning 52. [HuffPost]
CHRIS CHRISTIE GOT INTO A FIGHT AT A BASEBALL GAME The governor called a heckler a “big shot,” then stormed off with a bowl of nachos. [HuffPost]
A FORMER NAVY SURGEON WILL GIVE TRANS TROOPS FREE SURGERY “If the commander-in-chief won’t take care of our veterans, our veterans will.” [HuffPost]
ANGELINA JOLIE IS FIGHTING BACK AGAINST CRITICISM Critics said the casting process for her new film was exploitative of children. [HuffPost]
SZECHUAN SAUCE IS BACK AT MCDONALD’S Just for “Rick and Morty.” [HuffPost]
Sheryl Sandberg thinks there’s a big problem with the messages sent to young girls.
This street art from Bristol is pretty jaw-dropping.
There was a big reunion on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones.”
Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin have some new matching ink.
Tomi Lahren is still on her parents’ health insurance.
A Sunday Times columnist was fired for an anti-Semitic, sexist story.
Prosecutors in Baltimore are throwing out 34 cases after an officer was caught allegedly planting drugs.
RIP Jeanne Moreau, a “legend of cinema” in France.
Cable news can’t stop comparing the White House to “Game of Thrones.”
Laverne Cox explains why jokes about hate crimes are never OK.
Per Google search trends, avocados are more popular than many national politicians.
“Dunkirk” is declaring victory at the box office.
Flight attendants really want you to stop ordering this drink.
