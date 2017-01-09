Monday's Morning Email: Meryl Streep Takes Aim At Trump At Golden Globes

MERYL STREEP GOES AFTER DONALD TRUMP AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES While receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her lifelong achievements in acting, Meryl Streep went after Trump for his treatment of a disabled reporter and immigrants. Twitter had a field day imagining the president-elect’s response. Trump did tweet this morning about her speech and spoke to The New York Times about it. As for the actual awards, “La La Land” took home more Golden Globes than any film, ever. Here’s who else won the rest, and what we thought about the red carpet stunners. [Matthew Jacobs, HuffPost]

FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTER REPORTEDLY HAD MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES, NO TIES TO TERRORISM Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old Iraq war veteran, who killed five people and injured six more in the shooting Friday, reportedly had visited FBI offices in Alaska, saying he was hearing voices. Video has been released of the moment he opened fire in the baggage claim. And this shooting survivor says his laptop saved his life by blocking a bullet. [Reuters]

A LOOK AT POTENTIAL RUSSIAN ELECTION MEDDLING IN EUROPE “Russia’s alleged use of computer hacking to interfere with the U.S. presidential election fits a pattern of similar incidents across Europe for at least a decade. Cyberattacks in Ukraine, Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, France and Austria that investigators attributed to suspected Russian hackers appeared aimed at influencing election results, sowing discord and undermining faith in public institutions that included government agencies, the media and elected officials.” [USA Today]

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: I TAKE ‘SOME RESPONSIBILITY’ FOR PARTY’S LOSS OF POWER The president detailed how he believes the Democratic Party needs to be rebuilt at the ground level. [Jonathan Cohn, HuffPost]

FOUR DEAD IN JERUSALEM TRUCK-RAMMING ATTACK “A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four of them in an attack that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said is likely to have been inspired by Islamic State.” [Reuters]

SUSPECTS IN THE KIM KARDASHIAN PARIS ROBBERY HAVE BEEN ARRESTED Up to 16 people were arrested for their alleged role in the October robbery, which was a $9.5 million heist. [Reuters]