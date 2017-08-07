Monday's Morning Email: North Korea Vows To Take 'Righteous Action' Over Sanctions

Big thanks to Kate Sheppard and Ariel Edwards-Levy for filling in for me last week! Now back to the regularly scheduled programming...

NORTH KOREA WARNS OF RETALIATION FOLLOWING UN SANCTIONS "There is no bigger mistake than the United States believing that its land is safe across the ocean," North Korea said in a government statement. [Reuters]

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHEN IT COMES TO THE TRUMP RUSSIA PROBE GRAND JURY Including the fact that the grand jury’s decision doesn’t need to be unanimous. [HuffPost]

MINNESOTA GOVERNOR CALLS MOSQUE BOMBING TERRORISM The early morning attack took place in Bloomington on Saturday. No one was injured. [HuffPost]

AUSTRALIAN NAVY RECOVERS MISSING U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT That crashed off the Northeast coast. Three Marines are still missing. [Reuters]

GOOGLE REBUKES ANTI-DIVERSITY MEMO PENNED BY MALE ENGINEER Turns out the tech gender gap isn’t a biological difference problem, as the memo suggests. [Reuters]

MASSIVE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE REPORTEDLY CAUSED BY GUNFIRE Has left 800,000 acres scorched near Yosemite. [HuffPost]

MIKE PENCE INSISTS HE ISN’T CONTEMPLATING A 2020 RUN Which is what most people who are contemplating a 2020 run say. [HuffPost]

COULD STEPHEN MILLER BE ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI’S REPLACEMENT? We have a feeling he’ll last more than 10 days. [Reuters]