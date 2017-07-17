Monday's Morning Email: Obamacare Repeal Still Alive

Bryan Woolston / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

Greetings, all: Eliot Nelson here, in for Lauren Weber who is on a much-deserved vacation. I’ll be steering this ship through Wednesday.

OBAMACARE REPEAL STILL ALIVE IN SENATE (IF BARELY) Despite concern voiced by moderate Republicans like Maine’s Susan Collins, critics of the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare have mostly stayed silent thus far, giving supporters of repeal a glimmer of hope [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

MCCAIN’S SURGERY MORE SERIOUS THAN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED The Arizona senator had a blood clot removed above his left eye, a procedure that will leave him recuperating for several weeks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will delay a vote on the GOP’s Obamacare repeal until McCain has returned to the Senate. [NYT]

TRUMP’S ‘MADE IN AMERICA’ WEEK NOT GOING SO HOT The week has just begun and already the commander-in-chief is being criticized for promoting American-made products despite outsourcing a lot of his own business. [HuffPost]

HOW TRUMP AND THE GOP UNDERESTIMATED OBAMACARE REPEAL Turns out denying millions of people health care is a bit of a political undertaking. [Politico]

IS TRUMP ACTUALLY GOOD FOR RUSSIA? Tabulating just what Mother Russia has gained from the president it worked so hard to elect. [NY Mag]

...AND DID RUSSIA BREAK ANY OF OUR LAWS? While collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign is one thing, simply disseminating fake news isn’t necessarily a violation of election law. [HuffPost]

VENEZUELA: VIOLENCE ERUPTS AS OPPOSITION VOTES Opposition leaders are claiming that pro-government militia fired on voters participating in a symbolic vote against President Nicolas Maduro’s attempts to rewrite the country’s constitution. [AP]

AT LEAST NINE DEAD IN ARIZONA FLASH FLOODING Authorities are looking for possible survivors after at least nine people drowned while swimming in the Verde River. [AP]

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE KILL AUSTRALIAN WOMAN Details are still emerging about why police shot 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

HOW ABOUT ‘GAME OF THRONES,’ HUH? Actually, last night was kind of a dud, if you ask us. With that in mind, it made perfect sense that Ed Sheeran had a cameo. [HuffPost]

...AND HOW TO AVOID ‘GAME OF THRONES’ Whether you’re hoping to avoid spoilers of just don’t give a darn about what’s happening in Westeros, here’s how to mute chatter about the show on social media. [HuffPost]

POPE TO WORLD: STOP WHINING Pope Francis has reportedly placed a sign outside his Vatican residence imploring people to stop complaining. [HuffPost]

FIRST AIRPORT RESTAURANTS, NOW HOSPITALS? How Apple is trying to get iPads in the hands of every hospital patient. [TechCrunch]

MEET THE FIRST FEMALE DR. WHO After roughly a billion years on the air, the iconic BBC series has finally shattered its own glass ceiling. [HuffPost]