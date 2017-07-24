Monday's Morning Email: Senate GOP STILL Trying To Repeal Obamacare

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Monday, July 24

SENATE REPUBLICANS CAN’T LET IT GO The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Obamacare repeal Tuesday. However, it’s unclear which bill Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will put up for consideration: the version passed by the House or the Senate’s own repeal bill. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

KUSHNER TO TESTIFY The president’s son-in-law and adviser will appear at a closed-door meeting of the House Intelligence Committee this week to answer questions about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. In a statement Kushner provided the committee, he claims he “did not collude” with Russia. [Reuters]

WHITE HOUSE WILL ACCEPT RUSSIA SANCTIONS Despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to strengthen ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House officials say he is inclined to support a new round of sanctions targeting Putin’s government. [Reuters]

DOZENS DEAD IN KABUL SUICIDE BOMB The Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed up to 35 people and wounded another 40. It was the worst attack in the Afghan capital in weeks. More than 1,700 Afghan civilians have been killed this year. [Reuters]

TRUMP UPSET REPUBLICANS DON’T HAVE HIS BACK The commander-in-chief, evidently miffed at some members of his own party, tweeted Sunday, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.” [HuffPost]

‘GAME OF THRONES’ RECAP Fans of the Greyjoys will definitely be talking about last night’s episode. Also: fans of notes. [HuffPost]

LEBRON STAYING PUT Potentially hindering the Cleveland Cavaliers’ efforts to rebuild, LeBron James will reportedly not waive a no-trade clause in his contract. [ESPN]

BOX OFFICE BUCKS TREND “Dunkirk” and “Girls Trip” were the country’s two most popular films over the weekend, marking the first time this summer that an adaptation or sequel did not feature into the top two spots. [HuffPost]

IMF DOWNGRADES U.S. GROWTH FORECASTS The International Monetary Fund downgraded its expectations of the country’s GDP from 2.3 percent to 2.1 percent. The organization partially attributed its shift to uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s policy agenda. [BBC]

BBC EMPLOYEES DEMAND END TO WAGE GAP In an open letter to the British broadcaster’s director, 40 of its top female stars demanded the BBC reduce its gender pay disparity. A report revealed last week that the network’s top-earning female employees were paid significantly less than their male counterparts. [HuffPost]

NEW YORK TIMES DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM FOX NEWS The Times issued the request after the conservative network incorrectly suggested the paper revealed classified information that lead to the escape of a top ISIS figure. [The Hill]