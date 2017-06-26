Monday's Morning Email: Senate Health Care Bill Finds Opposition On Both Sides Of Aisle

HEALTH CARE VOTE POSSIBLE THIS WEEK Despite growing opposition. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is one of the holdouts who made the rounds Sunday decrying the Senate’s iteration of the bill. [HuffPost]

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY STRIKES DEAL TO PROP UP HER MINORITY GOVERNMENT The support of a small Northern Irish Protestant party would allow May to pass legislation in the 650-seat parliament and stay in power as she attempts to negotiate Britain’s exit from the European Union. [Reuters]

ABOUT THAT $285 MILLION LOAN JARED KUSHNER SETTLED One month before Election Day. [WaPo]

TAKATA HAS FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY The manufacturer still faces tens of billions of dollars in “costs and liabilities resulting from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits” over its faulty airbags. [Reuters]

THOSE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ANTHONY KENNEDY RETIREMENT RUMORS Ramped up after the reunion of a batch of his former law clerks was moved up to this year. [HuffPost]

BERNIE AND JANE SANDERS HAVE HIRED LAWYERS Amidst an FBI bank fraud investigation related to a multimillion-dollar loan for the now-defunct liberal arts college Jane previously led. [HuffPost]

‘IN TOWNS ALREADY HIT BY STEEL MILL CLOSINGS, A NEW CASUALTY: RETAIL JOBS’ “Thousands of workers face unemployment as retailers struggle to adapt to online shopping. But even as e-commerce grows, it isn’t absorbing these workers.” [NYT]