Monday's Morning Email: Senate Health Care Bill Finds Opposition On Both Sides Of Aisle

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.
HEALTH CARE VOTE POSSIBLE THIS WEEK Despite growing opposition. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is one of the holdouts who made the rounds Sunday decrying the Senate’s iteration of the bill. [HuffPost]
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY STRIKES DEAL TO PROP UP HER MINORITY GOVERNMENT The support of a small Northern Irish Protestant party would allow May to pass legislation in the 650-seat parliament and stay in power as she attempts to negotiate Britain’s exit from the European Union. [Reuters]
ABOUT THAT $285 MILLION LOAN JARED KUSHNER SETTLED One month before Election Day. [WaPo]
TAKATA HAS FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY The manufacturer still faces tens of billions of dollars in “costs and liabilities resulting from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits” over its faulty airbags. [Reuters]
THOSE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ANTHONY KENNEDY RETIREMENT RUMORS Ramped up after the reunion of a batch of his former law clerks was moved up to this year. [HuffPost]
BERNIE AND JANE SANDERS HAVE HIRED LAWYERS Amidst an FBI bank fraud investigation related to a multimillion-dollar loan for the now-defunct liberal arts college Jane previously led. [HuffPost]
‘IN TOWNS ALREADY HIT BY STEEL MILL CLOSINGS, A NEW CASUALTY: RETAIL JOBS’ “Thousands of workers face unemployment as retailers struggle to adapt to online shopping. But even as e-commerce grows, it isn’t absorbing these workers.” [NYT]
WHAT’S BREWING
DID YOU MISS THE BET AWARDS LAST NIGHT? Michelle Obama made quite the speech in honor of Chance the Rapper. Check out all the winners, along with our favorites from the red carpet. [HuffPost]
‘WONDER WOMAN’ IS OFFICIALLY THE TOP-GROSSING ACTION FILM DIRECTED BY A WOMAN After a $652.9 million haul worldwide. [HuffPost]
THINGS WE DID ‘BEFORE THE INTERNET’ “Before the Internet, you could laze around on a park bench in Chicago reading some Dean Koontz, and that would be a legit thing to do and no one would ever know you had done it unless you told them.” [The New Yorker]
CONGRATS TO ERIN ANDREWS The sportscaster married former NHL player Jarret Stoll Saturday. [HuffPost]
THE ACA-TRIO IS ALMOST COMPLETE We finally have a trailer for “Pitch Perfect 3.” [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
President Donald Trump is the first president in over two decades tonot host a Ramadan dinner.
What happens when you watch 18 hours of Fox News.
The Ohio governor’s website is one of many hacked Sunday.
Happy Monday: Here’s a video of Chuck Schumer busting a move.
These Pixar writers can’t agree over this heartbreaking story about Andy’s dad in “Toy Story.”
Tim Tebow is getting a minor league promotion.
Prince Harry doubled down on his claims that he “wanted out” of the royal family.
All of the best Pride march photos from the weekend.
Tennis great John McEnroe stirred up some online furor over these comments about where Serena Williams would rank on the men’s circuit.
Today’s New York Times crossword honors the release of “Harry Potter” 20 years ago.
As usual, this year’s “World’s Ugliest Dog” is the cutest.
John Oliver went after anti-vaxxers on his show last night.
What do you think about having wifi in national parks?
CONVERSATIONS