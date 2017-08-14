Monday's Morning Email: The Inevitability Of What Happened In Charlottesville

TOP STORIES
THE INEVITABILITY OF WHAT HAPPENED IN CHARLOTTESVILLE Here’s what prompted white supremacist demonstrators to rally and attack counter-protesters in Virginia over the weekend. The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville on Saturday after a car allegedly driven by James Fields plowed into a crowd of protesters, spoke about her daughter’s strong sense of right and wrong. The White House moved to clarify President Donald Trump’s statements on the unrest, which came under fire for his lack of condemnation of white supremacy. And according to CNN commentator Van Jones, the U.S. needs to pay attention to the fact that “an American citizen was assassinated in broad daylight by a Nazi.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
#FIREBANNON TRENDS In light of the White House advisor’s ties to the white nationalist movement. [HuffPost]
HOW UKRAINE MAY BE TIED TO NORTH KOREA’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM “North Korea’s success in testing an intercontinental ballistic missile that appears able to reach the United States was made possible by black-market purchases of powerful rocket engines probably from a Ukrainian factory with historical ties to Russia’s missile program, according to an expert analysis being published Monday and classified assessments by American intelligence agencies.” [NYT]
TRUMP DROPPED HIS FIRST REELECTION AD OVER THE WEEKEND Which labeled journalists as “the enemies.” [HuffPost]
18 DEAD IN SUSPECTED TERRORIST ATTACK IN BURKINA FASO And eight more injured after suspected jihadists attacked a restaurant in the nation’s capital. [Reuters]
HOW THE CONCUSSION CRISIS IS COMING FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE PLAYERS “How do you go from an incredibly intelligent, personable, kind, loving, funny ― all around just a great guy ― to so much mental anguish and pain you hang yourself in the garage?” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
SHONDALAND’S HEADING TO NETFLIX TV legend Shonda Rhimes just signed a multi-year deal with Netflix after years of making TGIT must-see TV for ABC. [HuffPost]
THE MOST MEMED MOMENT IN ‘GAME OF THRONES’ HISTORY HAS RETURNED Here’s a recap of which characters have Valerian steel, a look at the fan favorite who stopped rowing, and why Arya cared about that note from Sansa. [HuffPost]
THE NYC METRO TRANSIT AUTHORITY IS BEING SUED For allegedly storing the dead bodies of train accident victims inside worker break rooms. [Jalopnik]
‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM’ EPISODES HAVE BEEN LEAKED AS PART OF THE HBO HACK As well as episodes of “Insecure.” [Variety]
KESHA’S ALBUM ISN’T JUST INSPIRATIONAL It’s good. [HuffPost]
WHY BONNIE AND CLYDE ARE HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS 50 years on. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Airbnb is reportedly kicking white supremacists off its platform while GoDaddy is no longer hosting a Neo-Nazi website.
Take a look at the number of solidarity rallies held in response to the events in Virginia.
The two state troopers killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring Charlottesville were “well-known to Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.”
Meet an incarcerated mom fighting to breastfeed her child.
The Asian American actress who stars in the touring musical production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is speaking out about the racism she faces for playing Ariel.
This 1943 government film on fascism went viral over the weekend.
How a journalist disappeared aboard a submarine.
An investigation into the poor spelling habits of the Trump administration.
Yes, this “Game of Thrones” battle might be cooler with lightsabers.
All the summer corn recipes to enjoy before it’s fall.
Why Taylor Swift’s testimony matters.
Kristen Bell gets real about the Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split.
Feeling antsy about being back in the office Monday? Watch this video of a guy destroying a bunch of wood with double axes and feel better about it all.
