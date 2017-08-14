POLITICS
Monday's Morning Email: The Inevitability Of What Happened In Charlottesville

And the latest from the White House.

By Lauren Weber
THE INEVITABILITY OF WHAT HAPPENED IN CHARLOTTESVILLE Here’s what prompted white supremacist demonstrators to rally and attack counter-protesters in Virginia over the weekend. The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville on Saturday after a car allegedly driven by James Fields plowed into a crowd of protesters, spoke about her daughter’s strong sense of right and wrong. The White House moved to clarify President Donald Trump’s statements on the unrest, which came under fire for his lack of condemnation of white supremacy. And according to CNN commentator Van Jones, the U.S. needs to pay attention to the fact that “an American citizen was assassinated in broad daylight by a Nazi.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

#FIREBANNON TRENDS In light of the White House advisor’s ties to the white nationalist movement. [HuffPost]

HOW UKRAINE MAY BE TIED TO NORTH KOREA’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM North Korea’s success in testing an intercontinental ballistic missile that appears able to reach the United States was made possible by black-market purchases of powerful rocket engines probably from a Ukrainian factory with historical ties to Russia’s missile program, according to an expert analysis being published Monday and classified assessments by American intelligence agencies.” [NYT]

TRUMP DROPPED HIS FIRST REELECTION AD OVER THE WEEKEND Which labeled journalists as “the enemies.” [HuffPost]

18 DEAD IN SUSPECTED TERRORIST ATTACK IN BURKINA FASO And eight more injured after suspected jihadists attacked a restaurant in the nation’s capital. [Reuters]

HOW THE CONCUSSION CRISIS IS COMING FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE PLAYERS “How do you go from an incredibly intelligent, personable, kind, loving, funny ― all around just a great guy ― to so much mental anguish and pain you hang yourself in the garage?” [HuffPost]

SHONDALAND’S HEADING TO NETFLIX TV legend Shonda Rhimes just signed a multi-year deal with Netflix after years of making TGIT must-see TV for ABC. [HuffPost]

THE MOST MEMED MOMENT IN ‘GAME OF THRONES’ HISTORY HAS RETURNED Here’s a recap of which characters have Valerian steel, a look at the fan favorite who stopped rowing, and why Arya cared about that note from Sansa. [HuffPost]

THE NYC METRO TRANSIT AUTHORITY IS BEING SUED For allegedly storing the dead bodies of train accident victims inside worker break rooms. [Jalopnik]

‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM’ EPISODES HAVE BEEN LEAKED AS PART OF THE HBO HACK As well as episodes of “Insecure.” [Variety]

KESHA’S ALBUM ISN’T JUST INSPIRATIONAL It’s good. [HuffPost]

WHY BONNIE AND CLYDE ARE HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS 50 years on. [HuffPost]

