Monday's Morning Email: U.S. Puts North Korea On Notice

TENSIONS CONTINUE TO ESCALATE WITH NORTH KOREA The U.S. is working with China and other allies to develop a list of appropriate responses to North Korea’s threats. According to South Korea, the country tried to launch a missile Sunday and failed. And Vice President Mike Pence cited recent attacks in Syria and Afghanistan as why North Korea should consider its next move carefully. The New York Times called it the “Cuban Missile Crisis in slow-motion.” [Reuters]

HUNT IS ON FOR SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED MAN IN FACEBOOK VIDEO “The chilling video, which was posted to Steve Stephens’ personal Facebook page around 2 p.m. local time, showed him driving in his car and complaining about a woman. He then approached an elderly black man, shot him at close range and drove off.” [HuffPost]

ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS HALTED A federal judge temporarily blocked the executions of the eight men. And Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug, came under fire for protesting about the death penalty in front of the governor’s house. [Reuters]

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TURKEY’S REFERENDUM And the country’s new constitution. [HuffPost]

THE WHITE HOUSE POWER STRUGGLE CONTINUES Vanity Fair takes a lengthy look at the dynamics at play. Here’s why you should be paying attention to top economic aide Gary Cohn. And a look at a White House that is run “like a family business.” [Reuters]

68 SYRIAN CHILDREN KILLED After a suicide bomb hit a bus envoy carrying residents out of besieged towns. [HuffPost]

HOW AN ALL SPORTS COLLEGE FAILED, AND DESTROYED ITS STUDENTS “My dad, who’s in prison, is eating better than we were at that school.” [ESPN]

‘WHAT WAS SAVED’ “Ten years after the Virginia Tech shooting, objects of grief.” [WaPo]