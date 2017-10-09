Monday's Morning Email: What The White House Wants In Return For DACA

TOP STORIES
WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE WANTS IN RETURN FOR DACA “The White House told Congress on Sunday night that it wants a border wall and new limits on legal immigration in return for allowing people illegally brought into the United States as children to remain here ― demands top Democrats say renege on a deal President Donald Trump himself made with them last month.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
BOB CORKER: TRUMP’S VOLATILITY COULD SPARK ‘WORLD WAR III’ The GOP senator did not hold back Sunday, having previously said it’s “a shame the White House has become an adult day care center.” [HuffPost]
HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN FIRED FROM HIS PRODUCTION COMPANY Following mounting sexual harassment allegations, the company that he co-founded fired him. A TV journalist revealed new allegations against the movie mogul to HuffPost, and Weinstein’s adviser Lisa Bloom dropped him. Actress Rose McGowan, who reportedly is one of eight women to reach settlements with Harvey Weinstein over the years, called for the entire board of The Weinstein Company to resign. And here’s what the president had to say about the scandal. [HuffPost]
MIKE PENCE WALKS OUT OF NFL GAME OVER KNEELING PROTEST Trump had asked him to leave if any players knelt. [HuffPost]
RED CROSS DRAMATICALLY CUTTING BACK ON AFGHANISTAN SERVICE After a series of deadly attacks. [Reuters]
U.S. AND TURKEY MUTUALLY SUSPEND VISA SERVICES After a U.S. consulate employee was arrested in Turkey. [HuffPost]
PORTRAIT OF AN AMERICAN MASS SHOOTER “As he was waiting to be taken to jail, a local reporter asked Willie Cory Godbolt why he did it. Why did he kill all those people?” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
MORE WOMEN POLICE OFFICERS ARE SPEAKING OUT AGAINST PREGNANCY DISCRIMINATION And winning lawsuits along the way. [HuffPost]
THIS SOUNDS LIKE A ‘BLACK MIRROR’ EPISODE Meet the tech insiders who fear that “our minds can be hijacked.” [The Guardian]
U.S. OLYMPIC ATHLETES DIDN’T COME BACK WITH ZIKA But instead, other mosquito-borne illnesses. [HuffPost]
RIP AOL INSTANT MESSENGER We’ll always have our AIM screen names. [HuffPost]
YOU COULD NOT MAKE UP Reports that Angelina Jolie was toying with being part of a “honeytrap” for Ugandan warloard Joseph Kony. [People]
FORGET THE BIG MAC The McVegan is the new “it” burger. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
The Vegas strip went dark in a moving tribute to the shooting victims.
Over 1,000 ISIS fighters surrendered after defeats in Iraq and Syria.
San Juan’s mayor is pleading for water for Puerto Rico.
The “Alzheimer’s tsunami” alongside Medicaid cuts is leaving patients with diminishing options.
Anything Terrence McCoy writes is required reading for a better understanding of poverty in America.
The “Honest Trailers” creator has been suspended after sexual harassment allegations.
The Philadelphia police commissioner tried to fire this police officer after he shot an unarmed man in the back, but was forced to rehire him.
Syndicated radio host Delilah Rene announced her teenage son committed suicide after battling depression.
American Richard Thaler won the Nobel Economics Prize.
If you want to understand what life is like as an Uber driver in the gig economy, you need to play this game designed by the Financial Times.
Trump recounted how the crowds in Puerto Rico wanted him to throw the “soft towels.”
Here’s what you don’t see when your plane lands.
An Irish dental clinic is being investigated for reportedly giving kids drain cleaner.
Make your cooking easier this week with these 14 kid-friendly recipes.
It’s 2017, and Dove ran an ad where a black woman turned into a white woman.
Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump Jr. had quite the Twitter exchange.
We’re finally getting a “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead” crossover.
BTS just earned the highest spot ever on the Billboard 100 for a K-pop group.
You need to see this New Yorker cover.
Ava DuVernay says she regrets giving up “Selma” writing credit.
