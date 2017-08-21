POLITICS
08/21/2017 07:16 am ET

Monday's Morning Email: What To Expect From Trump's Afghanistan Strategy

Which he is expected to announce tonight.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO LAY OUT AFGHANISTAN STRATEGY TONIGHT His national security advisers have lobbied for an increase in troop levels. [Reuters]

10 SAILORS MISSING, 5 INJURED FOLLOWING WARSHIP COLLISION EAST OF SINGAPORE This is the second time in a little over two months that a U.S. warship has had a major collision in Asian waters. [Reuters]

THE BURDEN OF HATE HuffPost examined the rise of modern white supremacy, from Charleston to Charlottesville. Follow our timeline and track hate. [HuffPost]

ICAHN EXITS BEFORE CRITICAL NEW YORKER PIECE “Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who resigned as President Donald Trump’s special adviser on regulations on Friday, did so just hours before The New Yorker magazine published a critical article that detailed his potential conflict of interest and questioned whether he had acted illegally.” [HuffPost]

A LOOK AT TRUMP’S CHIEF OF STAFF IN LIGHT OF STEVE BANNON’S DEPARTURE Three weeks into John Kelly’s tenure, the question is: Has he gotten through to the president? [HuffPost]

THE DESPERATE NEED FOR DIAPER BANKS “This gap in the social safety net has given rise to a new charitable institution in America: the diaper bank. The first U.S. diaper bank opened in Tucson, Arizona, in 2000, after several years of volunteer-driven holiday diaper drives. In the last 17 years, hundreds more have been established across the country, distributing millions of diapers to families in need.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

TRIBUTES ARE POURING IN FOR JERRY LEWIS The beloved comic died Sunday morning. He was 91. [HuffPost]

PLEASE DON’T RUIN YOUR EYES BY LOOKING AT THE ECLIPSE WITHOUT PROTECTION We here at The Morning Email value your eyesight. Here’s how to watch the magic safely. [HuffPost]

THIS LITTLE TRIP-UP COULD BE COSTING YOU HUNDREDS ON AIRFARE And no one likes to give away more of their money. [HuffPost]

ABOUT LAST NIGHT Anyone hoarse from yelling at their TV for the penultimate “Game of Thrones” episode this season? There was the resurrection of a beloved character, more glimmers of a relationship we all want to happen despite the consequences, and one heck of a winter coat. Meanwhile, the “Game of Thrones” spinoff screenwriter is dropping some hints, and we just keep reaching for happiness in this’gram Emilia Clark posted of Jon Snow. [HuffPost]

A LOOK AT THE BEST WORDS OF A DYING AMERICAN DIALECT DICTIONARY Including bizmaroon, doodinkus and splo. [HuffPost]

JAY-Z GETS REAL ABOUT THAT FIGHT WITH SOLANGE We still will never look at elevators the same way. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

Suggest a correction
Lauren Weber The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post The Morning Email News
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Monday's Morning Email: What To Expect From Trump's Afghanistan Strategy

CONVERSATIONS