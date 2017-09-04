Money Games - Breaking Limited Beliefs Through The Prosperity Game!

What would you do with an extra $1,000 if someone slowly counted out and placed those ten crisp $100 bills in your hand today?

Really imagine for a moment... what would you do today with the $1,000?

Write it out, even as you read this article, write out exactly what you would buy, how much of it you would save, and how much you would invest.

Simple enough, yes?

Now, let’s play the Prosperity Game, a game (and powerful technique) that will allow you to break off limited beliefs and open up imaginations that give fuel to your dreams. This game is used often in the coaching arena, allow me to explain the details...

You begin by establishing an imaginary bank account. In other words, there will be no actual bank involved, but you will make deposit entries and check withdrawals just as if it were an actual account. Now, truly take out some paper and follow this game as you read this article.

On the first day, deposit $1,000. And then simply spend the $1,000.

In other words, make a $1,000 deposit entry into your prosperity account, then write out checks to spend the money. You could spend your money all in one place, using one check, or you could spend it for several different things, using several different checks. The point of the game is to have fun thinking about what you would like to purchase, and to enjoy the process of actually writing out the checks.

Write out the checks! Yes, make up the fake checks and write them out!

You can spend it all today, or save some of it for another day. However, we encourage you to do your best to spend it today, because tomorrow you will be making another deposit.

On the second day, deposit $2,000.

On the third day, deposit $3,000.

And continue...

When you reach day 30, deposit $30,000. And when you reach day 200, deposit $200,000. If you play this game every day for one year, you will have deposited and spent more than $66 million.

It may sound fun and easy, yet as you get past month one you begin to see just how much money can really change lives, and how limited beliefs about money may be hidden in your mind.

Now, notice where you initially spent the money, and how it felt....

Then, notice as you approached day 30 and beyond, the places you spent money, and how that felt...

Your unconscious mind does not know the difference between what is imagined and what is real, and your emotions fuel your dreams and goals into activity!

Play the game and notice the results today, and then again play it after 30 days, and notice the subtle changes in your spending habits. Then, after another 30 days, play yet again, and you will see how just by playing the game you have already made subtle changes to your belief system.

Play the game with others as well, it’s a great way to see your limited beliefs as you watch others spend imaginary money and they revive hidden dreams in their life!