"Money Talks The Musical," "Me & Ella," Musicals to Know About But Not Rush Off To

David Friedman has written a long series of first-rate songs, many of them having become cabaret standards introduced by the late, still very much lamented Nancy LaMott. He’s otherwise been generous with his musicianship, as evidenced in the long-running revue, Listen to My Heart: The Songs of David Friedman.

So a new musical featuring Friedman’s music raises expectations high as an intrepid kite. Unfortunately, that kite has caught no uplifting breeze. Money Talks The Musical, to drop the metaphor, is a seriously disappointing undertaking.

And the worse news is that Friedman’s melodies, set on Peter Kellogg’s recalcitrantly pedestrian lyrics, aren’t a consistent help. There is one song, “I’m Chasing a Dream,” that has Friedman’s soaring quality—and for that reason is reprised at the finish—but the other tunes give the impression the composer tossed them off as rapidly as possible in order to get to more pressing obligations.

The Money Talks premise—tipped in the title—is a nice bit of cleverness. Here, money does indeed talk. And sing. For the opening number, “I’m Money,” the four hard-working cast members—Ralph Byers, Brennan Caldwell, Sandra, George Merrick—represent singing Federal Reserve Notes, with Byers as Benjamin Franklin, the founding father on the $100-bill.

Throughout, Byers portrays the same $100-bill passed from one person to the next, making this tuner a spin on La Ronde. Apparently, bookwriter Kellogg means Money Talks to be funny, but as Byers is dragged by the hand from one temporary recipient to the next—and every recipient in every new situation relentlessly unamusing—there are so few laughs that the intimate Davenport Theatre comes to resemble an abandoned mausoleum. For the record, Michael Chase Gosselin directed and choreographed, and Vanessa Leuck contributed costumes worthy of a much better piece.

******************

The Ella in Me & Ella is, as you’ve already guessed, is the great Ella Fitzgerald, often called “the first lady of song.” The “Me” is Andrea Frierson, who wrote and appears alone (aside from upstage pianist arranger Ron Abel, percussionist Rex Benincasa, bassist Richie Goods), on the York Theatre stage.

Frierson’s notion is to intertwine Fitzgerald’s celebrated career with her story as the jazz-singer daughter of two outstanding singers. To begin with, the frequent effect is that the braided stories, as Frierson tells them, start stepping on each other.

More significantly and even though Fitzgerald has been an influence on Frierson—as she’s been on innumerable singers (such as Jane Monheit, who does her own Fitzgerald tribute), the indebted Frierson has very much gone her own intuitive jazz-singing way.

What’s problematic is that the comparison hinted at in the title gets in the way. Fitzgerald’s distinctive tone was along the lines of a mountain stream flowing unruffled. The purity paradoxically imbued lyrics with fathomless meaning. In person, Fitzgerald usually remained relatively still. She’d joke, of course, proving herself at ease at the mic.

Yes, she was the first lady of scatting—and Frierson has mastered that bebop innovation—but she was never the lively kinetic presence Frierson is. Possibly, Fitzgerald’s most familiar gesture was wiping her brow with the handkerchief she always needed. Oddly, Frierson grasps a handkerchief for one number but doesn’t ever raise it to her animated face.

Never mentioned (although shown in Ryan Belock’s projections) are some of the most important Fitzgerald’s recording highlights, such as the Verve songwriter songbooks that hiked her high on bestseller lists in the 1950s and 1960s. A curious lapse.