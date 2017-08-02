Mongol Rally 2017: Week 2 - Romania to Georgia

Week two of the Mongol Rally is behind us, and saw us making it from Romania, into Bulgaria, across Turkey and ending in Georgia. Here is a quick photo-recap of the week!

When we last left off, we were heading south through Romania, into Bulgaria - while crossing the Balkan mountains, we stopped to visit an abandoned Communist monument isolated on a mountain top.

This mountain top is rumored to be the location where Bulgarian socialists planned their revolution, and the ominous building is perched directly on top of it. It was locked up and long abandoned, but we found a way in through a hole in the ground that allowed access to the basement. After climbing through the rubble and making our way into the structure, we were greeted with this sight.

The walls were covered with Communist propaganda mosaics, each tile laid by hand during the height of the USSR. While many of the murals have been vandalized, a lot of their original “glory” remains

The roof with it’s huge “Hammer & Sickle”

We explored the structure until we got word that “the local police” were outside waiting for us. I guess anyone driving up the mountain to the structure is assumed to be up to no good.

We continued South through Bulgaria towards Turkey, and found this highway sign to be more than fitting.

The Turkish border took some time to cross, but we made it before midnight!

Istanbul is a very colorful city - we stayed for several days while sorting out visas and getting our car ready to tackle the Pamir highway in Central Asia. We had a piece of metal put under the car to protect the engine from large rocks, and got our Turkmenistan paperwork sorted out.

The Hagia Sophia, an ancient Church turn Mosque after the fall of Constantinople. Located next to the Grand Bazaar, a sprawling market place full of tiny stalls packed with spices and other goods.

Underneath the Grand Bazaar however is a huge ancient cistern that was long forgotten, an underground lake from an old Basilica - “The Basilica Cistern”

The head of Medusa ominously watching. Many Roman columns were used to build this cistern under the ground almost a thousand years ago. After getting everything sorted out in Istanbul we continued East, into the Turkish desert.

Stopping in a city called Cappadocia, a place famous for it’s ancient city that’s carved into the stones dotting the landscapes. The amazing thing is that many of the “houses” are located way out, and you can walk among them.

A several thousand year old home, that was carved entirely by hand into the stone. You can not their “bed” in the picture below with a window above it.

After crossing Turkey, we made it up into the Mountains bordering Georgia, many parts of the country still have the feel of the Soviet Era and never seem to have recovered after the fall of the wall.

The “Cable Cars of Chiatura" - Lovingly named Stalin’s Metal Coffins, this lovely Soviet Era cable car is the only means of transportation up or down the mountain. With rusting floors, and pieces of scrap metal patching holes in the car, it was quiet an experience teetering several hundred feet in the air as we crept to the top of the mountain.

“Seeking the wisdom of the ancients” - This tiny isolated church sits on top of a 140 foot rock in the middle of the Georgian Mountains and is only accessible by climbing a ladder up the vertical rock face. Over a thousand years old, the place was unexplored until the 1940s, when the “skeleton of the believer” was discovered resting at the top.