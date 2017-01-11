Heartbroken Monkeys Grieve Over 'Dead' Robotic Spy Baby

The baby monkey may have been fake, but the emotions that its “death” provoked were heartbreakingly real.

A troop of langur monkeys in India mistook a lookalike robotic camera for one of its own, and began mourning for it after believing it had died.

Astonishing footage filmed for the BBC’s “Spy in the Wild” series sees the animals crowding around what they believe is a dead buddy.

They later embrace each other as they grieve.

“We felt this calm and silence coming over them,” series producer Matthew Gordon told Britain’s Daily Express newspaper. “All the noise they were making at the beginning just went completely silent and then they hugged each other.”

Watch the full clip above.